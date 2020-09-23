Munster Rugby Academy player tests positive for Covid-19

MUNSTER Rugby confirmed this Wednesday evening that the province have been assisting an Academy player within the wider training squad who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The individual, who has been self-isolating since Monday, has not been in the High Performance Centre this week.

The HSE have been contacted and the contact tracing process has commenced.

In a statement Munster confirmed that in taking all precautionary measures Munster Rugby have immediately identified three academy players and one senior player as potential close contacts and they have already commenced self-isolating.

The province will await further guidance from the HSE in this regard.

The latest phase of the IRFU’s routine PCR testing produced zero positive results ahead of this weekend’s ‘A’ game against Connacht.

Munster Rugby Head of Medical, Dr Jamie Kearns, said: "The health and safety of our players and staff continues to be our priority as we take every precaution to ensure a safe training and playing environment.

"The individual is being monitored medically and remains well."

This is the second Munster Academy player to test positive for Covid-19, with the first confirmed case in mid-August.

Munster are due to kick-off the new Guinness Pro14 season on Saturday week against the Scarlets in Wales, 3pm.