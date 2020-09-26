Preview: Limerick senior and intermediate ladies football finals set for Sunday

KNOCKADERRY GAA grounds hosts the Limerick senior and intermediate ladies football championship finals this Sunday.

Dromcollogher-Broadford and Mungret St Pauls meet in the intermediate final at 12.30pm and the senior final is the meeting of Monagea and St Ailbes at 3.30pm.

Both finals will be streamed live - links on Limerick LGFA Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

SENIOR FINAL

This is a repeat of last year's final, when St Ailbes were 3-8 to 3-7 winners in Bruff - the winning score came in the ninth minute of injury time from a free by captain Eimear Ryan.

That was St Ailbes third ever tittle and first since 2012.

This season St Ailbes arrive into the final with a winning run against Feohanagh-Castlemahon, Ballylanders and St Brigids in the semi final.

The east Limerick side are still captained by Eimear Ryan. Elsewhere key players for them will be Niamh Ryan, Caroline Hickey, Katie Heelan and Meadbbh MacNamara.

St Ailbes are managed by Paul Butler with Sile Moynihan, Pat Ramsbottom, Johnny Griffin, Pat Donnelly and Aideen Fitzpatrick.

On Sunday, Monagea appear in a fourth successive final.

They lost in 2017 to Ballylanders and then defeating the same outfit to win the title the following and then last year, their title defence was ended in the final by St Ailbes.

The west Limerick side were also champions back in 2014.

They have joint managers in Martin O'Sullivan and Michael Quilligan, with mentors Joe Lee, Sean Neville, James Kelly and Barry O'Leary.

Captained Catriona Davis, Monagea will have a strong backdone of players from the Newcastle West side that lost the county senior camogie final to Killeedy last Sunday. Key players in this Monagea line-up will be Davis, Laurie O'Connor, Yvonne Lee, Brigid Cahill and Deborah Murphy.

This senior final is sponsored by Elm Court, Daybreak in Ballyneety.

ST AILBES PANEL: Briana Donnelly, Sarah Ryan, Joanne McGuire, Emma Donnelly, Rebecca Barry, Niamh Ryan, Kate Ryan, Caroline Hickey, Aideen McNamara, Eimear Ryan, Sinead McNamara, Meadhbh MacNamara, Paula Donnelly, Ingrid Laffan, Katie Heelan, Brid Madigan, Hazel Davern, Georgia Keane, Aisling Enright, Niamh Kavanagh, Laura Nash, Emma Ryan, Aoife Rowsome, Pauline McCarthy, Ciara Ramsbottom, Caoimhe Griffin, Ciara Ryan, Emma O'Brien, Robyn Leahy, Leah Donnelly.

MONAGEA PANEL: Aoife Corbett, Roisin Browne, Yvonne Lee, Laura Walshe, Deborah Murphy, Laurie O'Connor, Rachel Carmody, Grace Lee, Karen O'Leary, Liz Carmody, Brigid Cahill, Lauren Brouder, Amy Curtin, Catriona Davis, Aisling Corbett, Karen Shanahan, Aisling McCartan, Ella Whelan, Shauna Tobin, Emma Hogan, Ellie Wolfe, Janet Garvey, Lorna Browne, Grace O'Donnell, Claire Browne, Lorna Bourke, Grace Sammon, Leah Kelly, Ciara Murphy, Leanne Browne.

INTERMEDIATE FINAL

Dromcollogher-Broadford and Mungret St Pauls playing out a thrilling encounter when they met in the group stages - the west Limerick side winning 2-14 to 2-11.

Mungret were beaten in this final by Old Mill last season but had beaten Drom-Broadford at the semi final stage.

Three time senior champions, Mungret St Pauls last won this intermediate title in 2011. They are managed by Limerick footballer Davey Lyons with selectors Mikey Lyons and Catherine Murphy.

Mungret beat Oola in the group stages but their lost to Drom-Broadford meant they had to go the quarter final route to this final - they beat Knockainey and Murroe-Boher in the knockout stages.

Key to the Mungret title charge will be Maire Lyons, Yvette Moynihan, Claire Coughlan and Norma O'Sullivan.

Dromcollogher-Broadford last won this intermediate title in 2016.

They arrive into this final unbeaten with wins over Oola (twice) and Mungret.

They are managed by Siobhan McCarthy with selectors; Maurice McCarthy, Kevin Noonan, Michael Mulcahy and Killian Lynch.

The team captain is Aine Cunningham, one of many of the newly crowned Limerick senior camogie champions from Killeedy that will be in the panel.

Key to their success will be 2020 Limerick ladies football captain Niamh McCarthy.

DROMCOLLOGHER-BROADFORD PANEL: Ciara McCarthy; Zoe O'Connell, Meadbh McCarthy, Ava Mullane, Aine O'Sullivan, Niamh McCarthy, Caitlyn O'Connor, Ellanna Mulcahy, Norma O'Sullivan, Sarah Sheehan, Laura Stack, Sarah Shanahan, Olive Linehan, Aine Cunnigham, Saoirse McCarthy, Trish Leahy, Rebecca McGuinneass, Ciara Meaney, Caoimhe Sheehan, Gemma Barrett, Aisling O'Connor, Brianna O'Connor, Caoimhe McCarthy, Rachel Power, Mary Kate Fehin, Ciara McCarthy, Niamh Fahy, Tara Keanneally, Keelan Fahy, Yvonne Stack, Aisling Shanahan, Leah Downes, Sophie Sheehan, Sarah Kate O'Connor, Aoife Kelly.

MUNGRET ST PAULS PANEL: Maire Lyons, Caoimhe O'Neill, Aine Ryan, Fiona Browne, Ciara Conway, Yvette Moynihan, Emer Quinn, Clare O'Meara, Aoife Morrissey, Megan O'Malley, Mairead Clancy, Claire Coughlan, Norma O'Sullivan, Laura Hanlon, Orlaith O'Neill, Carol Bateman, Joanne Foley, Niamh Foley, Lisa Reilly, Niamh O'Keeffe, Fiona O'Brien, Amy Dineen, Mags Lynch, Aoife O'Donovan, Kate McEvoy, Jenni O'Malley, Jenny Togher.