GAA confirm all Munster hurling and football championship fixtures from minor to senior

MUNSTER GAA officials have confirmed the fixture details for the 2020 Munster inter-county hurling and football championships.

At a meeting of the provincial county on Tuesday September 22, the Munster GAA CCC agreed that home and away arrangements would continue for Senior Football, U20 Hurling and Minor Football.

However, as senior and minor hurling have been organised on a round-robin basis for the past two seasons, the home and away arrangements would be disrupted so those two competitions will be played at neutral venues for 2020.

All fixtures are straight knockout, although in the case of the Munster SHC, for the four counties that do not win the Munster title, there will be a second chance via the All-Ireland Qualifiers.

All fixture details are subject to change in line with Covid-19 related developments in advance of each fixture.



Munster SHC

Sunday October 25 at 3.45pm – Clare v Limerick in Semple Stadium Thurles

Saturday October 31 at 3.30pm – Cork v Waterford in Semple Stadium Thurles

Sunday November 1 at 4pm – Tipperary v Clare or Limerick in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Pairc Uí Chaoimh

Sunday November 15 at 4pm – Munster Senior Hurling Final

Munster SFC

Saturday October 31 at 7pm – Limerick v Waterford in Fraher Field Dungarvan

Sunday November 1 at 1pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles

Saturday November 7 at 1.15pm – Limerick or Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Ennis

Sunday November 8 at 4pm – Cork v Kerry in Pairc Uí Chaoimh

Sunday November 22 at 1.30pm – Munster Senior Football Final

Munster U20 Hurling Championship

Monday October 19 at 6.30pm – Cork v Kerry in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Monday October 19 at 7.30pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles

Monday October 26 at 3.15pm – Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan or Sixmilebridge

Monday October 26 at 5pm – Limerick v Cork or Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Austin Stack Park Tralee

Wednesday November 11 at 7.30pm – Munster U20 Hurling Final

Munster MHC

Saturday October 17 at 1pm – Clare v Cork in the Semple Stadium Thurles

Sunday October 18 at 1pm – Kerry v Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds

Friday October 30 at 6.30pm – Waterford v Kerry or Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn

Friday October 30 at 6.30pm – Limerick v Clare or Cork in Semple Stadium Thurles

Saturday November 14 at 1pm – Munster Minor Hurling Final

Munster MFC

Saturday October 24 at 1pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles

Saturday October 24 at 1pm – Limerick v Waterford in the LIT Gaelic Grounds

Saturday November 7 at 1pm – Cork v Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney

Sunday November 8 at 1pm – Limerick or Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Ennis

Saturday November 14 at 1pm – Munster Minor Football Final