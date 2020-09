Fixtures confirmed: Limerick GAA reveal details of 10 weekend county championship games

THE county senior, Premier IHC and intermediate hurling championships are now complete in Limerick but six adult titles remain up for grabs.

There are 10 knockout county championship games next weekend, September 25-27.

Both Limerick SFC semi finals are down for decision next Sunday but await Wednesday's (7.30pm) outstanding quarter finals - Adare v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park and Oola v Galbally in Kilbreedy.

Ballylanders and Ballysteen are already confirmed semi finalists.

The intermediate football championship semi finals are also set for next weekend.

In the JAFC, Crecora-Manister, Monagea and Croom have reached the last four with one outstanding quarter final on Saturday.

In the JAHC, Dromcollogher-Broadford and Patrickswell have reached the last four with the two remaining quarter finals on Saturday.

Elsewhere this coming weekend, there are relegation issues at hand in junior hurling, senior and intermediate football.

Limerick SFC semi finals

Sunday September 27 in Kilmallock at 2pm

Sunday September 27 in Newcastle West at 5pm

Limerick IFC semi finals

Gerald Griffins v Mungret, Sunday September 27 in Askeaton at 12noon

Claughaun v St Senans, Tuesday September 29 in Caherdavin at 8pm

Limerick SFC relegation semi final

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Na Piarsaigh, Friday September 25 in Kilbreedy at 8pm

Limerick IFC relegation final

Mountcollins v Monaleen Sunday September 27 in The Bog Garden at 12noon

Limerick JAFC quarter final

Newcastle West v Kilteely-Dromkeen, Saturday September 26 in Kilbreedy at 4pm

Limerick JAHC quarter finals

Doon v Croagh-Kilfinny, Saturday September 26 in Fedamore at 3pm

Claughaun v Templeglantine, Saturday September 26 in Mick Neville Park at 3pm

Limerick JAHC relegation semi finals

Garryspillane v Old Christians, Saturday September 26 in Caherelly at 3pm

Rathkeale v Staker Wallace, Saturday September 26 in Clarina at 3pm