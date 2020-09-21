Bermingham 'privileged to be associated' with Limerick hurling champions Na Piarsaigh

“IT’S a privilege to be associated with Na Piarsaigh and a privilege to be associated with this bunch of players,” praised winning manager Kieran Bermingham as Na Piarsaigh returned to the summit of Limerick club hurling.

It’s six Daly Cup titles in nine years for Na Piarsaigh after Saturday’s record breaking win over Doon.

“I don’t think the scoreline reflected the intensity of the game but I think that the performance we were striving and training for all year – it just happened for us tonight,” said Bermingham of their 27-point win.

The former Limerick SHC winning captain was full of praise for his players.

“It’s just rewards for what the boys put in – how they apply themselves is absolutely incredible. The work-rate that they put in and the standards they set are for themselves and we just facilitate that,” he outlined.

“What we tried to do is build on the good job that had been done by previous managements and we did it. We were lucky to come out with the performance we did tonight. We set out with a primary goal and focus to win the championship and we have done that – so the year has been a success,” said Bermingham.

"We haven't done anything special – this is player led and it always has been player led. They are an incredible bunch of players and we are so proud of them. I trust these players and any pressure is a privilege," he said of his first year as manager.

Bermingham has now been involved with Na Piarsaigh Limerick SHC winning sides as a captain, selector and manager.

"To do it as a manager, you are not doing it as a manager – you are doing it as part of a management team and we have had an incredible management team this year," he said of his backroom team that included former Tipperary All-Ireland SHC winner Declan Fanning.

Na Piarsaigh were 2-19 to 1-12 clear entering the final quarter.

"It’s nice to be able to enjoy the last couple of minutes of the game but that’s not to say that we did sit back and enjoy it because we still had a job to do because we were playing a very tasty outfit in Doon," said Bermingham.