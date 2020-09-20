Killeedy crowned Limerick senior camogie champions after final victory over Newcastle West

KILLEEDY ended a eight year wait to return as Limerick senior camogie champions.

The girls in blue defeated holders Newcastle West in this Sunday's final 1-9 to 0-7 in Rathkeale GAA grounds.

It's a sixth title for Killeedy - 2005, '07, '08, '09, 2012, 2020.

Majella O'Sullivan Hunt, Marion O'Connell, Noreen Barry, Michelle Casey, Elaine Foley and Norma Barry are all now holders of six winners medals.

Captained jointly by Lisa Scanlan and Orla Cunningham, they were managed by Jim O'Sullivan, Patrick Cremin, John Cunningham, Liz McCarthy and Margaret Mulcahy.

Killeedy now play in the Munster club championship - a semi final on October 4 against the Tipperary winners Drom-Inch.

In this county final, Killeedy were powered to victory by free-taking centre back Lisa Scanlon, who finished with 1-6 from placed balls.

Indeed the new champions only scored one point from play in the final - the opening minute score from Ellanna Mulcahy.

Appearing in a first final since 2015 and bidding for a sixth ever crown, Killeedy laid a solid foundation for victory when 0-5 to no score ahead and 12-minutes played - Mulcahy, Scanlon and Aine Cunningham among their scorers.

It was the 17th minute when Newcastle West opened their account - Kathy Hurley was then to score three frees inside the next 10-minutes to reduce the deficit to two points.

But then came the goal - a Scanlon free from a long distance out got a deflection before ending up in the net.

Karen O'Leary hit back with the only Newcastle West score from play in the half but it was Killeedy that led 1-6 to 0-4 at the interval.

Champions Newcastle West enjoyed a spell of dominance after half time but were to pay for their inaccuracy - they have five of their nine wides in this quarter.

Points from O'Leary and Roisin Ambrose did reduce the Killeedy advantage to 1-5 to 0-6.

Again Scanlon frees edged Killeedy further clear - 1-7 to 0-6 at the second half water break.

A Karen O'Leary free again left a goal between the teams but two more Scanlon frees sealed the Killeedy title win.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report and reaction.