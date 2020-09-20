Munster A edge past Connacht A in Galway clash

THE Munster 'A' side scored a hard fought 22-19 victory over their Connacht counterparts in an exciting interprovincial fixture played at the Sportsground in Galway on Saturday.

Munster A, who led their hosts 17-12 at half-time, scored three tries in all in a highly competitive fixture.

Out-half Ben Healy bagged a first half try and also kicked two conversions and a penalty in the Munster A success, while hooker and captain Diarmuid Barron and Scott Buckley also crossed the whitewash.

The Munster A squad featured 13 Munster Academy players and 13 senior squad players.

The Munster A side will host Connacht A in a return fixture at Thomond Park this Saturday, 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Munster senior side are due to start their new competitive league season on the first weekend of October.

MUNSTER A: Matt Gallagher; Seán French, Alex McHenry, Jack Crowley, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron (C), Keynan Knox; Paddy Kelly, Thomas Ahern; Jack Daly, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen. Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan, Nick McCarthy, Jake Flannery, Darren Sweetnam, Calvin Nash, Jonathan Wren.