O'Donoghue: Na Piarsaigh 'put bit of respect back in our team' after Limerick title win

"WE came tonight to put a bit of respect back in our team," stressed William O'Donoghue after the Na Piarsaigh captain lifted the Daly Cup in the Mackey Stand.

"We came tonight to put a bit of respect back in our team - a bit of respect back in our circle and go out to work hard. We have won a lot but the reason we have is down to hard work and nothing to do with talent," said O'Donoghue.

"The emphasis for us tonight was all about performance - it wasn’t so much about the result. We very much tried to excel in our performance from minute one to whenever the game stopped and that eventually reflected on the scoreboard," outlined the midfielder.

"We let ourselves down last year - beaten up a stick by very deserving champions in Patrickswell but we just wanted to come tonight and give a good account of ourselves and see where it got us," he said in reference to the 1-17 to 0-15 loss to Patrickswell in the 2019 final.

"We came to give a good account of ourselves and our group and what we work for and to make a lot of Na Piarsaigh people proud - we felt we didn’t do that last year and we were beaten by a better team. We came to deliver a performance," he stressed.

"We got a hosing last year," he remarked.

"We weren’t the county champions this year - we just wanted to show people what we were made of and put some respect back on our group."

He continued: "We were just trying to get back to basics and deliver the best performance we can for Na Piarsaigh and where that takes us, I’m not sure but that’s all we are trying to do".

O'Donoghue was unhappy with some analysis following their round one loss to Kilmallock in July.

"There was a lot of narrative after we lost to Kilmallock in the press, local press and national press, about the fact that we had lost our hunger which is the most ridiculous thing I had ever read. Everyone was mad to push that narrative at us. At Kieran (Bermingham) in the TG4 interview and at Shane (Dowling) in the TG4 interview, they questioned our hunger so I hope everyone knows we are alive and kicking," he said.

What of this 2020 final?

"I’m sure if you watch it back there were a lot of turning points, that it could have been a lot closer than it ended up being. They were without two players and have a very young squad and I have not doubt that over the next how many years we are all playing senior hurling there will be many ding-dong battles and I don’t think that scoreline reflects how evenly matched the two teams are to be honest," said the Na Piarsaigh captain.

While Na Piarsaigh weren't able to call upon the injured Shane Dowling, Kevin Downes or Conor Houlihan, the captain stressed that the strength of this panel is key.

"I would have full faith in any player there tonight to step up and put in a good performance. We have 36 players training every night. Tonight Adam McNamara stepped in - any one of us could be missing. It’s not about how talented you are, it’s about what you are willing to do for Na Piarsaigh and the team - I fully believe in our group," he stressed.

Na Piarsaigh were 2-19 to 1-12 clear entering the second half water break. They powered over the winning line with the final 11 scores - the first champions to score five goals since Claughaun in 1971 and the biggest county final score ever, which ended as the second biggest winning margin, just behind Young Ireland's 28-points of 1922.

"I don’t want that to come across as we were goading Doon or anything like that. It wasn’t that - it wasn’t to be disrespectful or anything like that. We were in a position last year where we had the screw turned on us and I suppose it was the fear of that - we were so driven in trying to achieve more and more. I certainly don’t want it to come across as disrespectful or anything. I know the game was one but we had objectives we wanted to achieve," he said.

With no Munster club in 2020, the club season ends now for O'Donoghue.

"It’s been a fantastic year. When we lost the first night we really ignited our year - it’s been a fantastic campaign and it’s been brilliant to get a good win with some of my best friends."

He continued: "I really enjoyed it - I’m devastated it’s over because we were going on a really good run and when you are performing like that week-in and week-out for three weeks, you want that to last. That is the feeling that you are chasing - that winning feeling. Obviously we are going back into a great set-up with Limerick so we will switch our focus to that".