Na Piarsaigh romp to another Limerick hurling title with 27-point win over Doon

NA Piarsaigh are back as kingpins of Limerick club hurling.

The Caherdavin men won their sixth Daly Cup title since 2011 with a 5-27 to 1-12 final win over Doon in LIT Gaelic Grounds.

There were two goals each for David Dempsey and Peter Casey and one for Adrian Breen.

Dempsey ended with 2-2, Casey 1-4 and Breen 1-3 - all from play.

In a final where Doon started without Darragh O'Donovan and Richie English ana Na Piarsaigh were without Kevin Downes and Shane Dowling, the men in Light Blue were always on top.

Na Piarsaigh were 1-12 to 0-9 ahead at half time after playing against the gentle breeze.

They had six different scorers in the half - led by three points from play each for Adrian Breen and Peter Casey, while David Dempsey notched 1-1.

Na Piarsaigh hit 1-8 from play in the half, while Doon had 0-4.

Denis Moloney had the game's opening score but then Na Piarsaigh took off and were 0-6 to 0-2 ahead before the 10th minute.

Two Josh Ryan points and a fine effort from wing back Jack Cummins settled the east Limerick men and soon the lead was just a point.

But Doon didn't get back on level terms and five of the next six scores went the way of the city side for a 0-11 to 0-6 lead - Conor Boylan and placed balls from William Henn and Ronan Lynch helping them clear.

Barry Murphy hit back for Doon but then came the Na Piarsaigh goal.

Peter Casey won possession and popped to Thomas Grimes. He timed his final pass to the in-rushing Dempsey, who finished high with aplomb.

The Light Blues were now 1-12 to 0-7 ahead.

Doon had two points from placed ball before the break to leave them six points in arrears at the break after a half in which the sides evenly shared six wides.

Inside three minutes of the new half, David Dempsey had the ball in the net again - another brilliant finish to help his side 2-13 to 0-10 ahead.

But within two minutes, Doon had a goal of their own - Barry Murphy with a green flag from a penalty after Josh Ryan was fouled.

But Doon couldn't build on the goal and Na Piarsaigh scored through Henn frees to keep distance between the teams.

At the second half water break it was 2-19 to 1-12 with just one score from play to-date in the half for Doon.

Na Piarsaigh then flew over the winning line.

Peter Casey had two goals and Adrian Breen one as they scored nine times unanswered.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.