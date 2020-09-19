Three Limerick clubs reach Munster Senior Cup semi-finals

THREE Limerick clubs have advanced to the semi-finals of this season's Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup.

Young Munster booked their place in the last four stage when dumping out holders Cork Constitution 27-17 in their quarter-final clash at Tom Clifford Park.

Munsters' reward for their victory is an away date with local rivals Shannon in December. Tadhg Bennett's Shannon side secured their passage into the semi-finals with a 23-15 derby victory over UL-Bohemian at Coonagh.

Meanwhile, Garryowen also booked their place in the semi-finals with an entertaining 41-29 victory over local rivals Old Crescent at Dooradoyle.

The Light Blues will host Highfield, of Cork, in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Cup later this year.

The new Energia Community Series begins next weekend for Limerick's senior rugby clubs.

