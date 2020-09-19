Jimmy Barry Murphy goal edges Ballylanders past Monaleen and into Limerick SFC semi final

A Jimmy Barry Murphy goal midway through the second half proved the difference between Ballylanders and Monaleen in this Limerick Senior Football Championship quarter final.

Ballylanders were 1-8 to 0-9 winners in Bruff.

The all-important goal came right on the second half water break to put Ballylanders ahead for the first time at 1-6 to 0-7.

Monaleen had opportunities to hit back but will rue 10 wides - the winners had just four wides.

In a tight and tense quarter final, nine of the 18 scores came from frees.

Monaleen were 0-6 to 0-5 ahead at half time with four Brian Donovan frees among their tally.

A 13th minute Alan Nicholas point was the only Monaleen score from play in the opening half and had the city men 0-4 to 0-2 ahead at the water break.

Points from play by Ciaran Kelly and Eoin O'Mahony helped Ballylanders to cut the deficit to just a single point at the break.

On the change of ends, there was just a score for either side in the opening 10-minutes - Ger Collins on the mark for Monaleen after his introduction.

Monaleen were 0-7 to 0-6 ahead when Mark O'Connell and Eoin Walsh created the goal scoring chance for Jimmy Barry Murphy.

A point from Mark O'Dwyer and another from Collins left it 1-7 to 0-9 inside the final 10-minutes but Monaleen didn't score again and a Brian O'Connell point sealed the Ballylanders passage into the last four of the Irish Wire Products sponsored Limerick SFC.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.