Preview: Limerick senior and intermediate club camogie finals this Sunday

RATHKEALE GAA grounds hosts the Limerick senior and intermediate camogie championship finals this Sunday.

Champions Newcastle West face Killeedy in the senior final at 1.30, while in the intermediate final Bruff and Cappamore meet at 2.30.

SENIOR FINAL

These sides didn't meet in the group stages this season. Their last championship encounter was the semi final last year - Newcastle West 3-7 to 2-8 winners.

Newcastle West made their break through last season - defeating Ahane in the final.

They are now back for more silverware - looking to write another chapter in their history with back-to-back titles.

Jointly captained by Emma Falahee and Deborah Murphy, Newcastle West's management is led by manager-coach James Kelly. His mentors are Pa Meehan, Barry O'Leary and Martin O'Sullivan.

Just last Tuesday night, Newcastle West beat Granagh-Ballingarry in their semi final. If they are to retain the title they will look Deborah Murphy, Ella Whelan, Karen O’Leary, Roisin Ambrose, Geri-Mai O'Kelly, Yvonne Lee, Grace Lee and Kathy Hurley to shine.

West Limerick rivals Killeedy, were last in the final in 2015. They beat Ahane in the semi final.

Killeedy are five time champions - 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012. Current panelists Majella O'Sullivan Hunt, Marion O'Connell, Noreen Barry, Michelle Casey, Elaine Foley and Norma Barry all hold five winners medals.

On Sunday, they have joint captains in Lisa Scanlan and Orla Cunningham. They are managed by Jim O'Sullivan, Patrick Cremin, John Cunningham, Liz McCarthy and Margaret Mulcahy.

If Killeedy are to return to the winners enclosure they will look to Ide Cunningham, Aisling Cunningham, Aine Cunningham, Sarah Shanahan and others.

The Limerick champions will have home advantage in the Munster club semi final on October 4 against the Tipperary representatives.

KILLEEDY PANEL: Elaine Foley, Ide Cunningham, Noreen Barry, Karen Mullane, Brid Flanagan, Roisin Cunningham, Megan Nolan Lauren O'Brien, Caitlin O'Connor, Ava Noonan, Aine Cunningham, Catrin De Bhall, Mary Cunningham, Marion O'Connell, Larrissa McCarthy, Majella O'Sullivan Hunt, Michelle Casey, Norma Barry, Aisling Scanlan, Emily Rose, Mulcahy Caoimhe Cunningham, Deirdre Aherne, Shauna Cunningham, Aisling Cunningham, Emer Cunningham, Sarah Shanahan, Lisa Scanlan, Ellanna Mulcahy, Orla Cunningham, Valerie Shanahan, Holly Hennessy.

NEWCASTLE WEST PANEL: Aoife Corbett, Emma Falahee, Kate Ambrose, Yvonne Lee, Roisin Ambrose, Roisin Mann, Grace Lee, Karen O'Leary, Deborah Murphy, Laurie O'Connor, Geri Mai O'Kelly, Ella Whelan, Leah Kelly, Katy Hurley, Liz Carmody, Ide Trant, Ellie Woulfe, Laura Walshe, Rebecca Delee, Rachel Carmody, Shauna Tobin, Kiara Carroll, Roisin Browne, Aisling Corbett, Emma Herbert, Ashling McCartan, Marie Balfe, Tricia Liston, Julie O'Connor, Ciara O'Connor, Ciara Murphy.

INTERMEDIATE FINAL

Laurel Hill teachers and Limerick inter-county team-mates Muireann Creamer (Cappamore) and Niamh Ryan (Bruff) are in opposition in this final.

When these sides met in the group stages Cappamore were 2-15 to 2-7 winners.

This final is against a Cappamore side bidding to return back up to the senior ranks after two years down and a Bruff side that were beaten in this intermediate final last year by Crecora. Indeed when Cappamore were last intermediate champions in 2016, they beat Bruff at the semi final stage.

Bruff are managed by Seoirse Bulfin, Eamon Butler and Tony O'Brien.

Key to their success will be Caroline Brennan, Eva Butler, Lorraine McCarthy, Marion Quaid, Mary O’Callaghan and Niamh Ryan.

Cappamore's manager is Conor O'Malley, trainer Liam Hammersley and selector Elaine O'Brien. They are captained by Fiona Holmes, with key players in Lisa Leonard, Muireann Creamer, Molly Hammersley and Claire Keating.

BRUFF PANEL: Laura McCarthy, Eva Butler, Katie O’Riordan, Jessie Ryan, Rachel Grene, Michelle Browne, Megan Walsh, Mary O’Callaghan, Àine Foley, Rachel Browne, Sarah Finn, Eve Ryan, Ciara O’Connell, Maeve Barry, Niamh Ryan, Aisling O’Brien, Sharon Bulfin, Lorraine McCarthy, Marian Quaid, Aisling Enright, Grace O’Riordan, Hannah Brady, Cara Davern, Katie Finn, Sinèad O’Connell, Mollie McKeogh, Caroline Brennan, Orlaigh O'Donoghue, Trisha Sutton.

CAPPAMORE PANEL: Brid Berkery, Elaine Berkery, Marie Berkery, Siobhan Berkery, Muireann Creamer, Lisa English, Laura Fennelly, Molly Hammersley, Emily Jane Hayes, Katie Hayes, Orlagh Hogan, Fiona Holmes, Claire Keating, Aisling Kennedy, Sarah Laffen, Amy Leonard, Lisa Leonard, Orla Lonergan, Theresa McKenna, Aimee O'Brien, Roisin O'Connell, Aislinn O'Malley, Roisin O'Malley, Yasmin O'Malley, Sophie Roche, Anna Ryan, Alanagh Russell, Emily Sheehy.