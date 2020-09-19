Limerick GAA's digital match programme covering 12 club hurling and football games

LIMERICK GAA's digital match programme is now available for weekend games in the club hurling and football championships.

There are eight club football games and four club hurling games covered in the online edition.

There is a special hurling edition for the Limerick SHC and IHC finals.

At football level, senior and intermediate quarter final action dominates.

There are also line-outs for junior A hurling and football games.

For the club hurling games click here

For the club football games click here