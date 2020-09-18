Munster A and Connacht A reveal line-ups for interprovincial

AN extended 26-man Munster A squad has been named for Saturday’s interprovincial against Connacht A at the Sportsground in Galway, (2pm).

The squad is evenly split with 13 Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players and 13 senior players involved.

There will be no live stream of this weekend’s game in Galway, but Munster Rugby are planning on streaming next week’s game between the sides at Thomond Park.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron, who was promoted from the Academy to the senior squad this summer, captains Munster A.

Nine Academy players are named in the starting XV with Alex Kendellen making his Munster A debut at no.8.

Recent signing Matt Gallagher makes his first start in red at full-back with Seán French and Liam Coombes on either flank.

Jack Crowley and Alex McHenry form the centre partnership with Neil Cronin and Ben Healy in the half-backs.

Josh Wycherley, Barron and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row with Paddy Kelly and Thomas Ahern in the engine room.

Jack Daly, John Hodnett and Kendellen are named in the back row.

Roman Salanoa is among the replacements and in line to make his first appearance in a Munster jersey.

Former Munster man Conor Oliver captains Connacht A for the clash with Sammy Arnold also starting for the Westerners.

Munster A: Matt Gallagher; Seán French, Alex McHenry, Jack Crowley, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron (C), Keynan Knox; Paddy Kelly, Thomas Ahern; Jack Daly, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen. Replacements from: Eoghan Clarke, Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan, Nick McCarthy, Jake Flannery, Darren Sweetnam, Calvin Nash, Jonathan Wren.

Connacht A: John Porch; Colm de Buitléar, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Conor Dean, Stephen Kerins; Jordan Duggan, Jonny Murphy, Conor Kenny; Cian Prendergast, Niall Murray; Oisin McCormack, Conor Oliver (C), Seán Masterson. Replacements from: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Matthew Burke, Jack Aungier, Darragh Murray, Joshua Dunne, Colm Reilly, Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings, Oran McNulty, Peter Sullivan.