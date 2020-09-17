Murphy wants to remember 2020 for Doon's Limerick hurling breakthrough not Covid-19

BARRY Murphy captains Doon into Saturday's Limerick SHC final hoping to become the first from the club to lift the Daly Cup.

The significance of the occasion in this pandemic season is not lost on the 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner.

"2020 with everything that has gone on, has been a forgettable year but the one thing we would like to do in Doon is make it unforgettable for us," said Murphy of their quest for a maiden Limerick SHC title.

Already the club have retained their Premier U21 title - played behind closed doors last month.

This week's confirmation of the return of supporters, won't satisfy the demand from Doon to travel to the LIT Gaelic Grounds but Murphy hopes to repay their support.

"I am sure the people of Doon wouldn't mind not being in here as long as we can bring them back the Daly Cup. There are fellas on our panel that couldn't even get into the semi final -they are as much a part of this as the rest of us and we went out onto that pitch and they were in the back of our minds as well as our family and friends in Doon. It was as much for them as for us because we know how much it means to them," said the captain.

"We are a small parish and it's tough when you are competing against the city boys and they have a big pick. People have to remember we are a small parish and to me we are doing well to be punching the same as the big boys. What we have, is what we have and we have to make use of it. It's fierce credit to the underage structure in Doon to bring all the young fellas through and the likes of Br Dormer and Dinny Moloney in the school," he outlined.

Covid-19 aside, 2020 hasn't gone totally to script for Doon.

On the short-list of most as potential winners, Doon lost a key component of their team from the outset.

"At the start of the year we were missing one of the most influential players in the country in Richie English but we just tried to turn a negative into a positive. Our aim was to get back to the final like in 2018 but to hopefully go one step further," he emphasised.

Then the coronavirus struck.

"It's been tough for everyone but we stayed in touch during lockdown - kept communicating and then met up when we could," he recalled.

What of the new management - Tony Ward (manager), Gary Mernagh (coach), Stephen Walsh (S&C), George Allis and Seamus Barry (selectors).

"Couldn't speak highly enough of them to be honest," he said.

"The lads have been brilliant since they came in on day one. Full credit to them because Tony Ward has a long journey back home every time to Galway - about 80 odd miles and that shows the commitment that they are putting in as well. They want it as much as us and we have taken to them as if they were one of our own."

What of Saturday - a repeat of 2018 against Na Piarsaigh?

"We are under no illusions - we are going to be up against it. We are missing two of our main players in Darragh O'Donovan and Richie English but one thing this team has got is a lot of heart and a lot of fight and we will give it a rattle and see how it goes. 2018 is two years ago and a lot of us were young players back then. We learned from that and hopefully we can go one step further - we are still a young team and fresh and full of energy. Hopefully we can bring that energy again and learn from the mistakes we made in 2018," said Murphy.