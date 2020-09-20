Newcastle West bid to deny Na Piarsaigh more silverware in Limerick intermediate final

LESS than 24-hours after playing in the senior final, Na Piarsaigh play Newcastle West in the Nick Grene Maintenance sponsored Limerick IHC final.

The final of the tier three club hurling championship has a 2pm start this Sunday in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

On offer is promotion into the top 20 clubs in Limerick and a plare in the 2020 Premier IHC alongside, Murroe-Boher, Mungret, Bruff, Glenroe, Cappamore, Knockainey and Dromin-Athlacca.

Newcastle West were beaten in this final last year by Glenroe. Managed by William Hurley and coached by Paul O’Grady, the men in black and white are bidding to win hurling silverware for the first time since they won the county junior A title in 2001.

They are very much along similar lines to last year's team with a number of dual players involved ahead of their Limerick SFC quarter final on Wednesday night against Adare.

Captained by Shaun Browne, Newcastle West will look to Maurice Murphy, Stephen Nix, Mike McMcMahon, Diarmaid Kelly and the Hurley brothers.

They beat Croom, Pallasgreen, Knockaderry and St Patricks to reach this final.

Na Piarsaigh’s second string won that JAHC title in 2016 and are now bidding to win an IHC title which the club last won in 1994 enroute to their current senior success.

The city men are managed by Emmet Beston.

Captained by Pat Gleeson, they have a host of players from the club's six-in-a-row of Limerick U21 titles, 2012-17. Others key to their success will be James Daly, Emmet McEvoy, Padraig Heaney and Kevin Ryan.

The Light Blues beat Feohanagh, Hospital-Herbertstown, Effin and Kilmallock to reach this final.

These sides have met four times across the last three years with Newcastle West yet to get a win - two encounters in the group stages ended in draws.

They met in the 2018 Limerick IHC County Cup final - Na Piarsaigh 2-15 to 1-10 winners.