Ward: 'Getting over the line the first time is the hardest' as Doon seek first Limerick SHC win

BACK in the 1990s Sarsfields of Galway won two All-Ireland club SHC titles.

They hadn’t a huge tradition – just two previous county senior titles.

Tony Ward is a Sarsfields man and can feel the Doon desire to win their maiden Limerick SHC title.

A former Galway U21 hurling and senior camogie coach, Tony Ward took over as Doon hurling manager for 2020.

“Going by my own club, once we won one we found it kind of easier to go on and win another two or three. It’s just getting over the line the first time is the hardest, but we’re a week away from it now,” said Ward ahead of Doon’s fourth ever county final appearance this Saturday (7.30) against Na Piarsaigh in the RTE2 televised clash.

He added: “They (Na Piarsaigh) have tradition and county titles under their belt, and that makes a difference, to have won a few”.

The east Limerick men could very well be without star men Darragh O’Donovan and Richie English.

“There was an article written somewhere that Doon would struggle without their talismen, Darragh and Richie. That rose the lads to step, Mike O’Brien gave an exhibition, Tommy Hayes, they’re all willing to hurl and they have worn the Limerick jersey at minor and U21 level, which is a big plus. We wanted to do it for the boys. They a serious bunch of lads and they want this so much. We had to leave six guys off the panel at home today and the team were doing it for them as well. We used it as a lift rather than a downer,” explained Ward after the semi final win over Kilmallock – a side he beat as a player back in 1993 in the All-Ireland club final with his native Sarsfields.

”We have to go and finish the job now but we know it’s not going to be easy,” he said of Saturday’s final.

“We probably weren’t up for the game against South Liberties but they proved today, when they’re up for it, how they can hurl,” said Ward of their quarter final and semi final displays.

“But we’ll need it all again in a week’s time! We’ll have to lift it,” he warned of the final against Na Piarsaigh.

“The goals made a big difference, but the way we were written off before the game in the papers and on social media, they’re a great bunch of lads, and they were up for the game today,” he remarked of the 2-20 to 1-17 win over The Balbec.

“Once we got our goal we were able to stay four or five ahead, which was a killer for them. If it were the other way around they’d probably have been able to keep four or five ahead as well. Our first one in particular came at a great time for us.”

Ward continued: “What stood to us was that Kilmallock hadn’t had a hard game in five or six weeks, and that takes a toll - you won’t beat having games. Some people will say you’re picking up injuries (in games) but the fellas who don’t pick up injuries are getting games and match fit, and that’s a big plus. It’s a big like the World Cup, you’re going from week to week. We didn’t pick up any injuries today, hopefully, but you never know. It helps but it’ll be a more even game next week because the other semi-final will bring the winner on as well”.