Na Piarsaigh success is '100% player driven' praises manager ahead of Limerick final

KIERAN Bermingham has lauded his Na Piarsaigh players for maintaining the club’s high standards that have seen them reach nine of the last 12 Limerick SHC finals.

In Saturday’s county final, the Caherdavin club bid for a sixth Daly Cup title since their break through year of 2011.

Bermingham was captain back in 2011 and later a selector in the All-Ireland winning management of Shane O’Neill.

This season Bermingham graduated into the manager.

“100% this is player driven and player led. They are a phenomenal bunch of players and we are very proud of them,” praised Bermingham of his players ahead of the final against Doon.

“We are absolutely thrilled to get into another county final. Thrilled to get over the line and put our name in the hat for the county final – thrilled to be training again this week,” said the manager.

“It’s been amazing to be involved and see how the boys apply themselves - they are a credit to us, to our club and they are really honest and just want to themselves proud and their families proud and do our club proud and they have done that but we have nothing to show for it - we are just still in a competition,” stressed Bermingham of the clubs that have won five of their previous eight finals.

“We’re pleased with how we performed tonight, but we have to get real, too — it was 15 on 14, so that stacks the odds in our favours. It’ll be a very different game next weekend,” he said after dethroning Patrickswell.

“There are still areas of our play that we need to sharpen up on - we are always striving for that perfect performance. We are very pleased with the effort that goes in and how the boys conduct themselves on and off the field and they are really a credit to our club

This Saturday is a repeat of the 2018 final.

”Doon beat a very good Kilmallock side so they’re in the final because they deserve to be there, and we’re there because we deserve to be there. That’ll tell a new tale next weekend.”

What of the coach – former Tipperary All-Ireland SHC winner Declan Fanning?

“Declan is a great guy, a great coach and he’s really integrated himself well into the group. Training is fun — if you came down to training some nights you’d wonder if we are training. It’s a joy to be there.”