Semi final spots on offer in two intriguing Limerick SFC clashes

THE first two quarter finals in the Limerick Senior Football Championship take place this Saturday.

The remaining two fixtures will be played next Wednesday evening.

The semi finals in the Irish Wire Products sponsored Limerick SFC, will be an open draw and previous pairings will be avoided where possible, are set for the weekend of September 25-27.

Monaleen v Ballylanders

Saturday September 19 in Bruff at 2pm

Neither of these sides were in the knockout stages last season but both were semi finalists in 2018 - Adare beat Ballylanders in that final and Monaleen in the semi final.

When these sides met in the group stages last season Ballylanders were 1-8 to 0-10 winners and the year previous the south Limerick men were 0-15 to 1-9 winners.

Ballylanders are now managed by former Tipperary footballer Niall Fitzgerald - a former Monaleen footballer for a spell!

On the opposition line will be Fitzgerald's former club team-mate Muiris Gavin, who returned to manage his native Monaleen this season.

Both sides have introduced fresh faces in recent times to supplement an experienced backbone.

To reach the final eight, Ballylanders beat Galtee Gaels and lost to Oola.

They have fresh faces in Pa Holian, Shaun Moloney, Killian Meade, Eoin O’Mahony, Pa Shanahan, alongside Stephen Walsh, Stephen Fox, Jimmy Barry Murphy and Danny Frewen.

Monaleen won both group games - Galbally and St Kierans - without scoring or conceding a goal.

A new-look Monaleen have experience in Donal O'Sullivan, Padraig Quinn, Luke Murphy and Brian Donovan but newcomers aplenty from recent underage success and last year's JAFC winning side like Mark O'Dwyer, Sam Burns and James Kelly.

Fr Caseys v Ballysteen

Saturday September 19 in Newcastle West at 4pm

It's a while since either were in a semi final - Fr Caseys (2014) and Ballysteen (2012) so a big outing for both in Newcastle West.

Both lost at the quarter final stage last season.

The Abbeyfeale men raised eyebrows with their win over Adare in the previous round. They beat Na Piarsaigh in round one.

Fr Caseys yearn for a return to the winners enclosure last visited in 2006. The men in blue and white have now played seven games in the knockout stages without a victory – their last win in a quarter final or semi final was the 2009 semi final victory over surprise packet Pallasgreen. Fr Caseys then lost the final to all-conquering Dromcollogher-Broadford.

John Colbert's side will look to Adrian Enright, David Ward, Eoin Joy, John Riordan, Cormac Roche and young talent Rory O'Brien, Jamie O'Connor and Eliah Riordan.

Fr Caseys were 0-10 to 0-9 winners when the sides met last year but Ballysteen were 4-8 to 1-14 winners in their 2018 encounter.

Ballysteen are coached by Limerick senior football coach Seamus O'Donnell.

They arrive in the quarter final after a draw with Dromcollogher-Broadford and defeat to Newcastle West.

Danny Neville, Mark Ranahan, James O'Meara, Pakie Moran and Shane Gallagher all remain key men for a side with young talent in Cillian Ferris, John O'Shaughnessy and Tomas Sheehan.

* The two remaining quarter finals are next Wednesday (7.30pm) - Newcastle West v Adare in Mick Neville Park and Oola v Galbally in Kilbreedy.