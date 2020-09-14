Fixtures confirmed: 14 knockout games in Limerick GAA's first dual code weekend
FOR the first time this club championship season Limerick GAA fixture planners have hurling and football across the same weekend.
There are 14 key games in in the varying county championships - with two county finals and a host of quarter final action from junior to senior in both codes.
There were a number of alterations to the expected fixtures due to clashes with dual clubs.
It's a remarkable weekend for Na Piarsaigh - a county senior hurling final on Saturday and less then 24-hours later, a county intermediate hurling final.
Limerick SHC Final
Na Piarsaigh v Doon, Saturday September 19 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm
Limerick IHC Final
Newcastle West v Na Piarsaigh, Sunday September 20 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm
Limerick JAHC Quarter Finals
Castletown-Ballyagran v Patrickswell, Sunday September 20 in Adare at 12noon
Killeedy v Dromcollogher-Broadford, Sunday September 20 in Newcastle West at 12noon
Limerick JAHC Relegation Semi Final
Garryspillane v Old Christians, Saturday September 19 in Caherelly at 3pm
Limerick SFC Quarter Finals
Monaleen v Ballylanders, Saturday September 19 in Bruff at 2pm
Fr Caseys v Ballysteen, Saturday September 19 in Newcastle West at 4pm
Limerick IFC Quarter Finals
Glin v Mungret, Friday September 18 in Mick Neville Park at 8pm
St Senans v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Saturday September 19 in Askeaton at 2pm
Claughaun v St Patricks, Sunday September 20 in Clarina at 2pm
Rathkeale v Gerald Griffins, Sunday September 20 in Askeaton at 2pm
Limerick IFC Relegation Semi Final
Mountcollins v Pallasgreen, Sunday September 20 in Croagh at 12noon
Limerick JAFC Group 1
Fr Caseys v Castlemahon, Friday September 18 in Mick Neville Park at 8pm
Limerick JAFC Quarter Final
Athea v Crecora-Manister, Saturday September 19 in Knockaderry at 4pm
