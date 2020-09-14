Fixtures confirmed: 14 knockout games in Limerick GAA's first dual code weekend

FOR the first time this club championship season Limerick GAA fixture planners have hurling and football across the same weekend.

There are 14 key games in in the varying county championships - with two county finals and a host of quarter final action from junior to senior in both codes.

There were a number of alterations to the expected fixtures due to clashes with dual clubs.

It's a remarkable weekend for Na Piarsaigh - a county senior hurling final on Saturday and less then 24-hours later, a county intermediate hurling final.

Limerick SHC Final

Na Piarsaigh v Doon, Saturday September 19 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Limerick IHC Final

Newcastle West v Na Piarsaigh, Sunday September 20 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm

Limerick JAHC Quarter Finals

Castletown-Ballyagran v Patrickswell, Sunday September 20 in Adare at 12noon

Killeedy v Dromcollogher-Broadford, Sunday September 20 in Newcastle West at 12noon

Limerick JAHC Relegation Semi Final

Garryspillane v Old Christians, Saturday September 19 in Caherelly at 3pm

Limerick SFC Quarter Finals

Monaleen v Ballylanders, Saturday September 19 in Bruff at 2pm

Fr Caseys v Ballysteen, Saturday September 19 in Newcastle West at 4pm

Limerick IFC Quarter Finals

Glin v Mungret, Friday September 18 in Mick Neville Park at 8pm

St Senans v Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Saturday September 19 in Askeaton at 2pm

Claughaun v St Patricks, Sunday September 20 in Clarina at 2pm

Rathkeale v Gerald Griffins, Sunday September 20 in Askeaton at 2pm

Limerick IFC Relegation Semi Final

Mountcollins v Pallasgreen, Sunday September 20 in Croagh at 12noon

Limerick JAFC Group 1

Fr Caseys v Castlemahon, Friday September 18 in Mick Neville Park at 8pm

Limerick JAFC Quarter Final

Athea v Crecora-Manister, Saturday September 19 in Knockaderry at 4pm