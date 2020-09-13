Slick Na Piarsaigh book Limerick IHC final place

FREE-SCORING Na Piarsaigh booked their place in the Limerick intermediate hurling championship final after scoring a deserved 1-23 to 1-14 victory over Feohanagh-Castlemahon in their semi-final clash played at a sun-drenched Croagh on Sunday afternoon.

A strong second half surge from the city side proved the difference in this fixture as they turned a one-point half-time lead into a clear-cut nine point winning margin.

Na Piarsaigh will now face Newcastle West in the county intermediate final, capping an excellent year to date for the Caherdavin club who are also through to the county senior decider next weekend.

The opening quarter of this intermediate semi-final was keenly contested and the sides headed for the water break on level terms, 0-6 each.

Top scorer, James Daly, who racked up 0-16 of Na Piarsaigh's total, including five points from play, hit over four points for the city side in that opening 15 minutes.

Limerick senior hurling star Seamus Flanagan knocked over five points for his side, including three frees, while Niall Kennedy landed the other score for his side.

The sides were level twice more before half-time, before Na Piarsaigh edged in front at the change of ends, 0-9 to 0-8, thanks to a point from a Daly free.

After Kevin Daly and Flanagan traded points early in the third quarter, Na Piarsaigh, backed by the stiff breeze, gained a firm grip on the contest.

The city side stung their opponents with a run of 1-4 without reply as Dylan Cronin struck for a smashing 37th minute goal and the same player pointed less than 50 seconds later from play.

Na Piarsaigh were seven points to the good at the water break, mid-way through the second half, 1-15 to 0-11, and they managed to maintain their advantage over their opponents through the half.

Feohanagh-Castlemahon did manage a late consolation score when Mike Fitzgibbon flicked Seamus Flanagan's free to the net.



