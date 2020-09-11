Munster A to face Connacht A in double header

MUNSTER A are to face Connacht A in inter-provincial fixtures on consecutive Saturdays this month at the Sportsground and Thomond Park.

The first game takes place on Saturday, September 19, at the Sportsground with a 2.30pm kick-off.

Thomond Park hosts the second clash between the sides the following Saturday with another 2.30pm start.

The Munster A selections for both games will be made up of players from the senior squad and the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy.

October 3 is the provisional date for Round 1 of the 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 season.

Academy players Thomas Ahern, Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, James French, Ben Healy, Paddy Kelly and Josh Wycherley have trained with the senior squad at the HPC.

Elite Player Development Manager Peter Malone is the Munster A Head Coach with Elite Player Development Officer Greig Oliver the Assistant Coach.

Upcoming Munster A Fixtures

Saturday, September 19

Connacht v Munster, Sportsground, 2.30pm;

Saturday, September 26

Munster v Connacht, Thomond Park, 2.30pm;