Limerick GAA's digital match programme has all 42 team line-ups for weekend hurling games

LIMERICK GAA has uploaded their weekend online match programme to cover all 21 club hurling championship games.

All senior, intermediate and junior games are covered by the digital online programme.

This weekend sees the first adult championship final of 2020, as well as semi final action at senior and intermediate level. There are also final round group games at junior level to help determine the pairings for the knockout stages.

Click here for all hurling 42 team line-ups