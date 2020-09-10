New Covid-19 test centre to open in Limerick GAA grounds in Rathkeale

THE Limerick GAA grounds in Mick Neville Park is to open as a Covid-19 testing centre for just one day - this Friday.

In a new move in Limerick, the pop-up service is open to all and is free - no referral from GP required.

The initial plan is for the Rathkeale centre to operate for just one day.

The test centre will open this Friday September 11 from 10am to 7pm.

You do not have to have symptoms, anyone with any concerns around Covid can attend.

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare has advised anyone interested in availing of the test to please bring with them their date of birth and mobile phone number.

In early March, Limerick GAA offered any assistance to the HSE in the fight against the coronavirus.

By the end of March the LIT Gaelic Grounds opened as a drive-thru test centre - appointment only.

Now the Limerick County Board owned GAA grounds in the west Limerick town joins the LIT Gaelic Grounds as a test centre.

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare has also reminded those attending to adhere to public health guidelines around physical distancing at the venue Covid-19 testing.

A HSE statement, confirming the Rathkeale test centre, explains that "in order to protect individual people, families, neighbours and the community, it is sometimes very important to actively look for cases of Covid-19. Some people who are infectious might not have any symptoms at all (asymptomatic) or their symptoms might be so mild as to be almost unnoticeable. This characteristic of Covid-19 infection makes it difficult to prevent spread of infection and protect people."

"Active case finding helps us to pick up unknown cases of infection who might cause 'invisible' spread of infection and for us to put in protective measures. If you are offered testing and your result detects Covid-19 infection, your results will be

notified to the HSE public health. Public health will then inform you and organise contact tracing. If your result indicates you do not have infection, you will receive a text message telling you this. This can currently take up to five days.'