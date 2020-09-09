Eight Limerick players on the one side in Sunday's Australian Hurling Championship Final

THE Western Australia Hurling Championship final takes place this Sunday - Perth Shamrocks v Sarsfields.

There is a remarkable eight Limerick men in the Shamrocks panel.

And, the team captain is Kevin Ryan from Ballybricken-Bohermore.

There is a trio from Knockainey involved - Sean Lonergan, Liam O'Shea and Brendan Mulcahy.

Also involved are Pa Carroll (South Liberties), Kyle Loftus (Ballybrown), Dave O'Brien (Mungret St Pauls) and Colin O'Doherty (Cappamore).

Not all eight Limerick men are available for selection in Sunday's final but are part of their 2020 senior hurling panel.

Another local connection is former Blackrock hurler Aidan Murphy, who is one of the team sponsors.

Sunday's final has a 3.30 start (Australian time) in the RA Cooke Reserve.

Shamrocks are bidding to add to their three previous titles - 2011, '13, '15.

The same two sides met in the League final last month but there was no silverware for the large Limerick contingent with victory to Sarsfields.

Indeed the sides have met in three competitive fixtures this season and Shamrocks are seeking their first win in Sunday's championship final.

Shamrocks panel: Matty Bissett (Kilmessan, Co Meath), Kevin Ryan (Ballybricken-Bohermore, Co Limerick), Pa Carroll (South Liberties, Co Limerick), Steven Heffernan (Geraldine O'Hanrahans, Co Wexford), Liam Leahy (Glen Rovers Co Cork), Sean Lehart (Gortnahue, Co Tipperary), Sean Lonergan (Knockainey, Co Limerick), Jack Kennedy (Raharney, Co Westmeath),Niall Weir (Bordsmill, Co Meath), Kieran McIntyre (Con Magees Glenravel, Co Antrim), Liam O'Shea (Knockainey, Co Limerick), Kyle Loftus (Ballybrown, Co Limerick), Joe McManus (St Judes, Co Dublin), Brendan Mulcahy (Knockainey, Co Limerick), Aidan Boyle (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Co Tipperary), Niall O'Rourke (Bordsmill, Co Meath), Davey Kealey (Bordsmill, Co Meath), Dave O'Brien (Mungret St, Pauls, Co Limerick), Mark Dunford (Cill Gobnait, Co Waterford), Colin O'Doherty (Cappamore, Co Limerick), Mark Dwyer (Gortnahue, Co Tipperary), Damien Moloney (Parteen, Co Clare), Ronan Fitzgerald (Clashmore, Co Waterford), Kevin Richardson (Moycullen, Co Galway), Gary Ronayne (Shamrocks, Co Cork), Ivan Casey (Macroom, Co Cork), Michael Nolan (Enniscorthy Shamrocks, Co Wexford), Podge O'Donoghue (Inniscarra, Co Cork), Sean O'Mhurchu (Dungarvan, Co Waterford), Cormac Curren (Dungarvan, Co Waterford).