Fixtures confirmed: Limerick GAA reveals 21 club hurling championship games this weekend

THERE are 21 crucial club hurling championship games across Limerick next weekend.

The first of nine adult championship titles will be decided and elsewhere county final line-ups will be confirmed at senior and intermediate level and junior hurling will reach the quarter finals.

There are also four big games to decide relegation and promotion issues - all four at 12noon on Sunday.

The LIT Gaelic Grounds has attractive games on Saturday and Sunday evening.

There are two senior semi finals on Saturday and on Sunday Mungret meet Kildimo-Pallaskenry in the Premier IHC final - promotion into the senior ranks the prize on offer.

FIXTURES

LIMERICK SHC SEMI FINALS

Kilmallock v Doon on Saturday September 12 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 5.30pm

Patrickswell v Na Piarsaigh on Saturday September 12 in Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

LIMERICK PREMIER IHC FINAL

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Mungret on Sunday September 13 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm

LIMERICK IHC SEMI FINALS

Croom v Newcastle West on Saturday September 12 in Mick Neville Park at 3pm

Feohanagh v Na Piarsaigh on Sunday September 13 in Croagh at 1pm

LIMERICK SHC PROMOTION PLAY-OFF

Ballybrown v South Liberties on Sunday September 13 in Mick Neville Park at 12noon

LIMERICK SHC RELEGATION FINAL

Garryspillane v Murroe-Boher on Sunday September 13 in Bruff 12noon

LIMERICK SHC RELEGATION PLAY-OFF

Adare v Ahane on Sunday September 13 in Claughaun at 12noon

LIMERICK IHC RELEGATION FINAL

Granagh-Ballingarry v St Patricks on Sunday September 13 in Clarina at 12noon

LIMERICK JAHC

Garryspillane v Doon on Friday September 11 in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm

Caherline v Ballybrown on Saturday September 12 in Claughaun at 5pm

Castletown-Ballyagran v St Kierans on Saturday September 12 in Ballingarry at 5pm

Mungret St Pauls v Askeaton on Saturday September 12 in Clarina at 5pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Templeglantine on Saturday September 12 in Kilmallock at 5pm

Monaleen v Feenagh-Kilmeedy on Saturday September 12 in Adare at 5pm

Killeedy v Rathkeale on Saturday September 12 in Quaid Park at 5pm

Old Christians v Patrickswell on Sunday September 13 in Caherdavin at 5pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Kilteely-Dromkeen on Sunday September 13 in Rathbane at 5pm

Claughaun v Crecora-Manister on Sunday September 13 in Fedamore at 5pm

Staker Wallace v Monagea on Sunday September 13 in Feenagh at 5.00pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Ahane on Sunday September 13 in Bruff at 5.00pm