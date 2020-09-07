Fixtures confirmed: Limerick GAA reveals 21 club hurling championship games this weekend
Action from Newcastle West v Pallasgreen in the Limerick IHC quarter final. PIC: Keith Wiseman
THERE are 21 crucial club hurling championship games across Limerick next weekend.
The first of nine adult championship titles will be decided and elsewhere county final line-ups will be confirmed at senior and intermediate level and junior hurling will reach the quarter finals.
There are also four big games to decide relegation and promotion issues - all four at 12noon on Sunday.
The LIT Gaelic Grounds has attractive games on Saturday and Sunday evening.
There are two senior semi finals on Saturday and on Sunday Mungret meet Kildimo-Pallaskenry in the Premier IHC final - promotion into the senior ranks the prize on offer.
FIXTURES
LIMERICK SHC SEMI FINALS
Kilmallock v Doon on Saturday September 12 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 5.30pm
Patrickswell v Na Piarsaigh on Saturday September 12 in Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm
LIMERICK PREMIER IHC FINAL
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Mungret on Sunday September 13 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm
LIMERICK IHC SEMI FINALS
Croom v Newcastle West on Saturday September 12 in Mick Neville Park at 3pm
Feohanagh v Na Piarsaigh on Sunday September 13 in Croagh at 1pm
LIMERICK SHC PROMOTION PLAY-OFF
Ballybrown v South Liberties on Sunday September 13 in Mick Neville Park at 12noon
LIMERICK SHC RELEGATION FINAL
Garryspillane v Murroe-Boher on Sunday September 13 in Bruff 12noon
LIMERICK SHC RELEGATION PLAY-OFF
Adare v Ahane on Sunday September 13 in Claughaun at 12noon
LIMERICK IHC RELEGATION FINAL
Granagh-Ballingarry v St Patricks on Sunday September 13 in Clarina at 12noon
LIMERICK JAHC
Garryspillane v Doon on Friday September 11 in Kilbreedy at 7.30pm
Caherline v Ballybrown on Saturday September 12 in Claughaun at 5pm
Castletown-Ballyagran v St Kierans on Saturday September 12 in Ballingarry at 5pm
Mungret St Pauls v Askeaton on Saturday September 12 in Clarina at 5pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Templeglantine on Saturday September 12 in Kilmallock at 5pm
Monaleen v Feenagh-Kilmeedy on Saturday September 12 in Adare at 5pm
Killeedy v Rathkeale on Saturday September 12 in Quaid Park at 5pm
Old Christians v Patrickswell on Sunday September 13 in Caherdavin at 5pm
Croagh-Kilfinny v Kilteely-Dromkeen on Sunday September 13 in Rathbane at 5pm
Claughaun v Crecora-Manister on Sunday September 13 in Fedamore at 5pm
Staker Wallace v Monagea on Sunday September 13 in Feenagh at 5.00pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Ahane on Sunday September 13 in Bruff at 5.00pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on