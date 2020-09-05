WATCH: Munster Senior Cup wins for UL-Bohs and Old Crescent as Bruff make exit

UL-BOHEMIAN and Old Crescent progressed to the second round of the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup this Saturday.

However, there was disappointment for Bruff who exited the competition on the opening weekend of competitive domestic club rugby action at the hands of Munster Junior League Division 1 Champions and All-Ireland Junior Cup holders Kilfeacle and District.

Free-scoring UL-Bohemian booked an away date with either Sunday's Well or Midleton in Cork next weekend after recording a comfortable 31-12 victory over Nenagh Ormond at UL North Campus.

UL-Bohs' heavyweight new coaching ticket of Director of Rugby Cathal Sheridan, head coach George Murray, forwards coach BJ Botha and contact skills coach Tommy O'Donnell will be pleased to get their season off to a winning start.

Powered by a highly impressive scrum, the Red, Red Robins led 17-0 at half-time, thanks to a Jamie McNamara try and a penalty try. Influential out-half Harry Byrne also added a penalty and conversion.

A third UL-Bohs try early in the second half from prop Joey Conway, which Byrne also converted, increased the home side's lead to 24-0.

To their credit, Nenagh Ormond hit back with two tries of their own, to leave 12 points between the sides 24-12, as UL-Bohs were reduced to 14 players.

UL-Bohs' regained the initiative in the closing minutes with replacement scrum-half Niall O'Shea scoring a clever opportunist try from close range which Byrne also converted.

Penalty try for @ulbohemianrfc who now lead Nenagh Ormond 17-0 after 33 mins in Munster Senior Cup first round at UL North Campus #LLSport @Limerick_Leader #MSC pic.twitter.com/afXBRXkGc4 — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) September 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Old Crescent booked a second round home fixture against either Cashel or Clonmel next weekend at Rosbrien following their exciting 31-24 first round win over Dolphin at Musgrave Park.

Crescent had trailed by 10 points, 7-17, early in the second half of this entertaining Cup tie.

Matt Brown's Crescent side scored five tries in all, with Kevin Doyle's first half effort, which was converted by Ronan McKanna, added to by further five-pointers from Eoin Murphy, who bagged two, McKenna and Cathal O'Reilly.

WATCH: Now @ulbohemianrfc 24 Nenagh Ormond 0 after 45 mins in Munster Senior Cup first round at UL. Third converted try for Red, Red Robins #LLSport @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/XMpNoiJlhF — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) September 5, 2020

Out-half McKenna converted three of the Limerick side's tries.

There was disappointment for the third Limerick side in Munster Senior Cup action, however, as Bruff suffered a 22-17 defeat to Munster Junior League Division 1 champions and All Ireland Junior Cup winners Kilfeacle and District RFC in Co Tipperary.

Bruff, who had an early try from Kieran Bennett, trailed 5-10 at half-time. The Kilballyowen side found themselves 7-22 in arrears in the third quarter as Kilfeacle managed two further tries to bring their tally for the game to four.

WATCH: @ulbohemianrfc over for fourth try late on to beat Nenagh Ormond 31-12 in Munster Senior Cup first round at UL North Campus #LLSport @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/ESMrmi8eG3 — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) September 5, 2020

To their credit, Bruff battled bravely to the end and their endeavour was rewarded with two tries from Johnny Cleary and Jack O'Grady.

However, Kilfeacle and District held on to claim the spoils and earn a quarter-final meeting with Shannon RFC next weekend.

Galbally native and former Young Munster, Terenure College and Old Belvedere out-half Willie Staunton kicked a conversion for Kilfeacle in their win over Bruff.