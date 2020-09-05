Limerick GAA's digital match programme reveals 48 team line-ups for weekend games

LIMERICK GAA has uploaded their weekend online match programme to cover 24 club hurling championship games.

All senior, intermediate and junior games are covered by the digital online programme - three SHC games, three Premier IHC games, six IHC games and 12 JAHC games.

After a three week mid-season break, club hurling returns with a hectic Saturday and Sunday schedule - see fixtures here

Click here for all hurling team line-ups