Sunday semi finals in the Limerick club camogie championships

IT'S semi final time this Sunday in the Limerick club camogie championships.

There are semi finals down for decision in the senior (11.30am) and intermediate (1.30pm) grades.

In the senior championship the same four teams are once again back in the semi finals but the pairings are different to last year.

First time champions Newcastle West entertain west Limerick rivals Granagh-Ballingarry, who were winners last in 2017 when they completed five successive title wins.

Killeedy, who were last in the final in 2015, host 2018 winners Ahane, who are bidding to reach a fifth successive final.

In the intermediate semi finals; Cappamore host Croagh-Kilfinny and Templeglantine entertain Bruff, who were beaten in last year's final by Crecora.