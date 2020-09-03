Limerick GAA TV reveals details of four live club hurling games and a new weekend pass

LIMERICK GAA TV is to show four club hurling championship games live this weekend.

And, this weekend Limerick GAA have launched a new weekend pass - all four games for the reduced rate of €25.

Both Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC semi finals are live on Saturday at 3pm - Bruff face Kildimo-Pallaskenery in Kilmallock, while Glenroe and Mungret meet in Bruff.

The weekend pass would allow subscribers to flick between both these 3pm games or watch one live and the other on catch up. All games are available for viewing on catch up for five days after purchase.

Also on Saturday, is the first of the Bons Secours Hospital Limerick SHC quarter finals - Na Piarsaigh and Ballybrown clashing in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm.

On Sunday, 1pm in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Doon and South Liberties meet in the remaining Limerick SHC quarter final.

Any of the four games can can be purchased as a one-off game at €8 each.

All games are available free of charge to season ticket holders who have activated their account.

For access to the games, click here