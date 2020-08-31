Fixtures confirmed: 24 key games next weekend in the Limerick club hurling championship

THE Limerick club hurling championships swing back into action with a bang next weekend.

There are 24 games set across the senior, intermediate and junior grades in 16 different venues.

It's quarter final time in the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC and the Nick Grene Sportsground Maintenance Limerick IHC.

In the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC the two semi finals are down for decision.

There are also relegation issues to be decided and group games in the junior grade.

The LIT Gaelic Grounds hosts the two headline fixtures - the senior hurling quarter finals with Patrickswell and Kilmallock awaiting the winners in the semi finals the following weekend.

FIXTURES

LIMERICK SHC QUARTER FINALS

Na Piarsaigh v Ballybrown on Saturday September 5 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm

Doon v South Liberties on Sunday September 6 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1pm

LIMERICK SHC COUNTY CUP FINAL

Blackrock v Monaleen on Saturday September 5 in Caherconlish at 5pm

LIMERICK PREMIER IHC QUARTER FINALS

Bruff v Kildimo-Palaskenry on Saturday September 5 in Kilmallock at 3pm

Mungret v Glenroe on Saturday September 5 in Bruff at 3pm

LIMERICK PREMIER IHC RELEGATION FINAL

Bruree v Dromin-Athlacca on Sunday September 6 in Kilmallock at 1pm

LIMERICK IHC QUARTER FINALS

Newcastle West v Pallasgreen on Saturday September 5 in Kilbreedy at 5pm

Na Piarsaigh v Hospital-Herbertstown on Sunday September 6 in Caherconlish at 1pm

Feohanagh v Knockaderry on Sunday September 6 in Feenagh at 5pm

Croom v Kilmallock on Sunday September 6 in Bruff at 6pm

LIMERICK IHC RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

Effin v Granagh-Ballingarry on Sunday September 6 in Dromcollogher at 1pm

St Patricks v Tournafulla on Sunday September 6 in Bruff at 1pm

LIMERICK JAHC ROUND FOUR

Askeaton v Croagh-Kilfinny on Saturday September 5 in Mick Neville Park at 6pm

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Ballybricken-Bohermore on Saturday September 5 in Adare at 6pm

Killeedy v Templeglantine on Saturday September 5 in Tournafulla at 6pm

Rathkeale v Monaleen on Sunday September 6 in Askeaton at 1pm

Doon v Caherline on Sunday September 6 in Cappamore at 6pm

St Kierans v Garryspillane on Sunday September 6 in Adare at 6pm

Castletown-Ballyagran v Ballybrown on Sunday September 6 in Mick Neville Park at 6pm

Mungret St Pauls v Patrickswell on Sunday September 6 in Clarina at 6pm

Monagea v Claughaun on Sunday September 6 in Ballingarry at 6pm

Ahane v Staker Wallace on Sunday September 6 in Caherelly at 6pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Crecora-Manister on Sunday September 6 in Kilbreedy at 6pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Old Christians on Monday September 7 in Boher at 6.30pm