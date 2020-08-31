Fixtures confirmed: 24 key games next weekend in the Limerick club hurling championship
Ballybrown and Na Piarsaigh renew rivalries
THE Limerick club hurling championships swing back into action with a bang next weekend.
There are 24 games set across the senior, intermediate and junior grades in 16 different venues.
It's quarter final time in the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC and the Nick Grene Sportsground Maintenance Limerick IHC.
In the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC the two semi finals are down for decision.
There are also relegation issues to be decided and group games in the junior grade.
The LIT Gaelic Grounds hosts the two headline fixtures - the senior hurling quarter finals with Patrickswell and Kilmallock awaiting the winners in the semi finals the following weekend.
FIXTURES
LIMERICK SHC QUARTER FINALS
Na Piarsaigh v Ballybrown on Saturday September 5 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm
Doon v South Liberties on Sunday September 6 in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1pm
LIMERICK SHC COUNTY CUP FINAL
Blackrock v Monaleen on Saturday September 5 in Caherconlish at 5pm
LIMERICK PREMIER IHC QUARTER FINALS
Bruff v Kildimo-Palaskenry on Saturday September 5 in Kilmallock at 3pm
Mungret v Glenroe on Saturday September 5 in Bruff at 3pm
LIMERICK PREMIER IHC RELEGATION FINAL
Bruree v Dromin-Athlacca on Sunday September 6 in Kilmallock at 1pm
LIMERICK IHC QUARTER FINALS
Newcastle West v Pallasgreen on Saturday September 5 in Kilbreedy at 5pm
Na Piarsaigh v Hospital-Herbertstown on Sunday September 6 in Caherconlish at 1pm
Feohanagh v Knockaderry on Sunday September 6 in Feenagh at 5pm
Croom v Kilmallock on Sunday September 6 in Bruff at 6pm
LIMERICK IHC RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS
Effin v Granagh-Ballingarry on Sunday September 6 in Dromcollogher at 1pm
St Patricks v Tournafulla on Sunday September 6 in Bruff at 1pm
LIMERICK JAHC ROUND FOUR
Askeaton v Croagh-Kilfinny on Saturday September 5 in Mick Neville Park at 6pm
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Ballybricken-Bohermore on Saturday September 5 in Adare at 6pm
Killeedy v Templeglantine on Saturday September 5 in Tournafulla at 6pm
Rathkeale v Monaleen on Sunday September 6 in Askeaton at 1pm
Doon v Caherline on Sunday September 6 in Cappamore at 6pm
St Kierans v Garryspillane on Sunday September 6 in Adare at 6pm
Castletown-Ballyagran v Ballybrown on Sunday September 6 in Mick Neville Park at 6pm
Mungret St Pauls v Patrickswell on Sunday September 6 in Clarina at 6pm
Monagea v Claughaun on Sunday September 6 in Ballingarry at 6pm
Ahane v Staker Wallace on Sunday September 6 in Caherelly at 6pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Crecora-Manister on Sunday September 6 in Kilbreedy at 6pm
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Old Christians on Monday September 7 in Boher at 6.30pm
