Line-up complete for quarter finals in Limerick senior and intermediate club football

THE line-up is now complete for the knockout stages of the Limerick senior and intermediate club football championships.

Big guns Adare and Newcastle West are to meet in the quarter finals of the Limerick SFC.

The group stages of the Irish Wire Products sponsored county senior football championship concluded this Sunday and presented some intriguing quarter final ties.

Adare and Newcastle West have each lifted silverware on two occasions across the last five years and they will now clash in the last eight – a repeat of the 2017 county final.

The sides met in the county SFC semi final last year with Newcastle West 2-10 to 1-7 winners enroute to the title.

Monaleen (2016) and Ballylanders (2014) are also recent champions and they too will meet in the quarter finals, which are in the fixture list for September 18-20.

Elsewhere, last year’s senior finalists Oola will play Galbally and Fr Caseys of Abbeyfeale will face Ballysteen.

Galbally are the newcomers to the knockout stages – the south Limerick men were last in the quarter finals back in 2012.

Newcastle West, Monaleen, Fr Caseys and Oola bring 100% records into the quarter finals as the respective group winners.

In the relegation play-offs, Na Piarsaigh are to face 2013 champions Dromcollogher-Broadford with the losing side to face last year’s intermediate champions Galtee Gaels to determine who drops down to the county IFC ranks.

Meanwhile in the Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC, the last eight is also now known.

St Senans were relegated down from the senior ranks last year and their guest for an immediate return will now face Kildimo-Pallaskenry in the last eight.

Mungret St Pauls were beaten in the semi final last year and will play Glin, who just saw off relegation issues last season.

Gerald Griffins join St Senans and Mungret as the sides with 100% records after the group stages.

Last year finalists Gerald Griffins will now play Rathkeale in the quarter final.

The last tie in the knockout stages is the big city derby between Claughaun and St Patricks.

In the relegation play-offs in the Limerick IFC, Bruff play Monaleen and Mountcollins play Pallasgreen with one side to drop down to the junior ranks for 2021.

In the Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC, there are two outstanding games on Wednesday night - Kilteely-Dromkeen v Ahane and Crecora-Manister v Dromcolloger-Broadford. And Fr Caseys have to play Castlemahon on September 9 - the winner to join Croom in the knockout stages.

The quarter finals list is taking shape - Monagea, Ballybrown, Athea, Newcastle West, Croom and Kilteely-Dromkeen confirmed.

Meanwhile in a competition restructure, four teams are relegated from the current JAFC for 2021 - the bottom team in each group: South Liberties, Cappagh, Bruree and Ahane.

Limerick SFC quarter finals

Newcastle West v Adare

Fr Caseys v Ballysteen

Oola v Galbally

Monaleen v Ballylanders

Limerick SFC relegation play-offs

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Na Piarsaigh and then the loser v Galtee Gaels

Limerick IFC quarter finals

St Senans v Kildimo-Pallaskenry

Mungret v Glin

Gerald Griffins v Rathkeale

Claughaun v St Patricks

Limerick IFC relegation play-offs

Mountcollins v Pallasgreen

Bruff v Monaleen

Limerick JAFC quarter finals

Croom/Fr Caseys v Ballybrown

Monagea v Croom/Fr Caseys/Castlemahon

Athea v Crecora-Manister/Dromcollogher-Broadford

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Newcastle West

Limerick JAFC relegated

South Liberties, Cappagh, Bruree, Ahane