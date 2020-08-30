Treaty United host Bohemians in first home Women's National League fixture

TREATY United finally play their first home fixture of the Women's National League season when Bohemians visit the Markets Field today, Sunday, 2pm.

Firstly Storm Ellen and later a Covid-19 scare put paid to Treaty's scheduled opening home fixture of the campaign against Cork City on two occasions.

However, Dave Rooney's side finally get the chance to enjoy home advantage in the league, albeit behind-closed-doors, when Dubliners Bohemians visit Garryowen this afternoon.

Treaty scored their first win of the Women's National League after recording a deserved 2-0 victory over DLR Waves at UCD Bowl eight days ago.

Two goals in a blistering three minute spell early in the second half from Chloe Connelly and Aoife Horgan helped Dave Rooney's Treaty United side pick up the precious three points on offer.