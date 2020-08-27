Limerick Greyhound Racing continues under new ‘one person one dog’ Covid-19 restrictions

IN Limerick Greyhound Stadium there was the regular Thursday and Saturday racing, albeit behind closed doors.

Following revised Covid-19 guidelines issued by Government ‘racing behind closed doors’ has been implemented for all race meetings. Racing is on a strict basis of ‘one person, one dog’ will apply until at least September 13.

The opening race last Thursday in Limerick was an A3 535 and won by Michael O’Meara with Elms One. The Martin Butler and O’Meara trained winner had eight and a half lengths to spare on the line in a time of 28.93. Second was Court Queen for Tony Maher.

There was an A4 525 win for Blackwalk Joanne for Shane McCarthy. In 28.98 the winner was four and three quarters of a length clear on the line. Second was Carindale Black for Sean Fitzgerald and Thomas Keating.

Ciaran and Darren Cooney won with Alberta Billy in an A5 525. The winner was a length and three quarters clear on the line in 29.17. Back in second was Mine Ceol for Mary and Frank Browne.

There was an A6/A7 525 win for Thomas and Odhran Lowe with Cooleens Pogba. In 28.99 the winner had three lengths to spare on the line. Amanda Meade was second with Boomtown Blitz.

Snuggie Bootsy won an A4 525 for Breda Casey. The winner’s time was 29.17. Second, four and a half lengths back, was Hidden Icon for Michael O’Brien and trainer Eamonn Quinn.

Kilmallock’s Eugene Corkery won with Iron Sky in an A5 525. The winner was three and a half lengths clear in a time of 29.42. Second was Rockalong Amber for Donncha McNamara.

Liscanny Skippy was an A3 525 winners for Emma O’Ryan. The winning time of 28.88 secured a three and a half lengths win. Second was Flag Raised for Michael O’Regan.

Rathin Snowy won for Aidan Bennett in an A4 525. The winner was a length and a half clear on the line. The winning time was 29.30. Second was Shanakyle Rio for the Shanakyle syndicate.

Lissatouk Bruno won for James McMahon in an A3 525. The winner’s time of 28.90 ensured a two length winning margin. Second was Hidden Harmony for Kathleen Browne and trainer Eamonn Quinn.

Mary and Frank Browne did get a win on the night – Mine Robin victorious in an A2 525. In 29.34 the winner just got the success on the line. Second was Sharavogue for the Mary Ellens Gang syndicate.

The final race of the night was a sprint – won by Lovely Cresty for Cathal Meaney. The winning time in the S6/S8 350 was 19.10. Five lengths back in second was Ready To Fly for Aoife Loughnane.

There was a 12 racecard on Saturday in Limerick.

Patrick and Alice Guilfoyle opened the night with a novice 525 win for Magical Silas. The winner had 16 lengths to spare with a great run in a time of 28.48. Second was Fink Wood for Pat Carey.

Corporate Cool won for Sean Mulcahy in an A7 525. The winner had a length to spare on the line in 29.92. Second was Rallying Storm for Denis O’Malley and the Rallying Racing syndicate.

So Its Taylor won for Paul Pardy and Kevin Kelly in a novice 525. The ON3 was won in 29.23. Half a length back in second was Buttsys Bullet for the Buttsys Buckos syndicate.

Nuke Sally won for Timothy Redfern in another novice. The 350 was won in 19.23. Half a length back in second was Cooneen Mick for Joe O’Donnell.

Lots of Pace won for Joe Keane in an A3 525. The winner’s time was 29.36. Three lengths back in second was Upland News for Harry Galvin.

Dixies Gold was a winner for Eileen Kennedy in an A5 525. The winning margin was five lengths in a time of 29.42. Mary and Frank Browne were second with Mine Beauty.

Michael Walsh and his Dunquin Flower won an A3 525 in 28.93. Five and a half lengths back in second place was Ballyhar King for the We Havent A Clue syndicate.

Chief Black Cloud won for Jeannette MacKenzie in a sprint. The winner’s time was 19.08. Second, three lengths back, was Tyrap Leo for David Carroll.

William Casey won with Inislosky Romeo in an A1 525. The winner’s time was 28.99.