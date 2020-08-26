Limerick fixtures revealed for revised All-Ireland Camogie Championship

THE Camogie Association have release a fixture out-line for the revised draw in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship.

The Paul Sexton managed Limerick are in Group Two along with Kilkenny, Waterford and Westmeath.

Limerick will open their championship on the weekend of October 17/18 against 2019 intermediate champions Westmeath.

They are back in action the following weekend, October 24/25, against Waterford.

The Limerick group stages will be completed on November 7/8 against 2019 All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny.

Two teams will advance from Limerick's group - the top team to the semi finals and the second placed side into the quarter finals.

The senior quarter finals are set for November 14-15.

Limerick will also compete in the All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship. Limerick reached Croke Park in this grade last season - losing the final to Kerry.

There are seven teams in the third tier championship - the group winners and runners-up progress to semi finals.

Limerick are in Group 2 with Armagh, Roscommon and Waterford.

Limerick begin against Waterford on October 24-25 - the same weekend the counties meet at senior level.

Round Two for Limerick is against Armagh on October 31-November 1.

Limerick conclude their group phase on November 7-8 against Roscommon.

The Premier Junior semi finals are set for November 21-22.