Munster Rugby reveal new European playing kit

THE new Munster Rugby 2020/21 European adidas kit is now available for pre-order from Life Style Sports, the exclusive retail partner to Munster Rugby.

The new Heineken Champions Cup jersey includes two stars above the Munster Rugby crest for the first time, to mark the club’s 2006 and 2008 European title wins.

Another striking detail supporters will notice is the club’s motto of ‘Stand Up And Fight’ embossed on the jersey neckline.

The jersey takes its inspiration from the Red Army around the world, which is represented in the heatmap print on the new jersey. Honouring the passion and pride of fans from every corner of the world and bringing it all together in the jersey print.

In supporting the launch this week, the kit will make its first appearance at the Aviva on Sunday for the Guinness PRO14 clash against Connacht, with the players wearing it in this unique setting ahead of the new season commencing.

The new Munster Rugby European jersey embodies Munster’s supporters from around the world. The new adidas jersey is available at www.Lifestylesports.com for pre-order today, exclusively from Life Style Sports.

Commenting on the new jersey, Mark Stafford CEO at Life Style Sports, said: ‘We are delighted to once again bring Munster Rugby fans a truly iconic European jersey for their 2020/21 season. Now more than ever is an important time for fans to show their passion and pride for their club, and we have no doubt the Red Army from across the world will be delighted to see their country represented in the design on the new jersey.

“Through our long-standing partnership with Munster Rugby and established footprint throughout the six counties, the team and supporters have become part of our organisation’s heritage, culture and identity. We look forward to seeing the team line out in what no doubt will be another exciting game of rugby this Sunday in the Aviva.”

Commenting on the new jersey, Dave Kavanagh, Head of Commercial & Marketing at Munster Rugby, said: “Working closely with our partners Life Style Sports and adidas, we are delighted to reveal our newest European adidas kit, and no doubt our supporters are equally as excited to see the latest jersey.

“Exclusively available to pre-order from Life Style Sports, adidas have once again led the way with their innovative design, capturing the province’s incredible support from around the world in our newest European jersey.

“In what will be a unique occasion, we look forward to seeing the players wearing the new kit earlier than usual when lining out at the Aviva on Sunday.”