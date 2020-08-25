Munster coach Graham Rowntree discusses coaching and leadership during Covid-19 era via webinar

MUNSTER Rugby coach Graham Rowntree will join a webinar panel this Wedneaday to discuss how the world of coaching and leadership has changed as a result of Covid-19.

The panel, ‘Leadership: On and Off the field’, part of a webinar series by ActionPoint, will take place at 12pm. Other speakers on the panel include CEO of Modular Automation, Vivian Farrell and ActionPoint CEO and host David Jeffreys.

Following the launch of the event, David Jeffreys said: “ActionPoint are proud sponsors of Munster Rugby and we are delighted to be collaborating with them and our partners Dell Technologies on this event. We are also very grateful for the support of Modular Automation.

"The aim is to bring together a combination of two different types of leadership; sport and technology and the lessons we can learn from these two diverse worlds.”

"The Covid-19 outbreak has presented a whole new set of challenges for leaders and their teams. A necessity for virtual management and keeping up with technology has become par for the course for leaders in every industry.

Mr Jeffreys added: “Graham is one of the top coaches in the game and Vivian being the CEO of Modular, an industry leader in manufacturing technology, will give us a sense of how leaders are adapting in different industries and the new management tools and methods they are looking to for the future.”

Where to watch: This online event will take place on gotowebinar. Register for the LIVE webinar via this link: actionpoint.ie/events/leadership-on-and-off-the-field/