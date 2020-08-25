Limerick trio selected in Irish squad ahead of European U18 Basketball Championship

A Limerick trio have been named in an Irish U18 basketball squad.

Ireland's U18 men’s head coach Paul Kelleher has named his 25-man squad to build towards the European Championships next summer.

The Limerick trio are Limerick Lions pair Reece Barry and Ajay Ryan Walsh, along with Limerick Celtics' Ruairi Cronin.

16 year old Barry is a 6’3” forward, who attends St Munchins College.

Both Ajay Ryan Walsh and Ruairi Cronin are in Castletroy College.

Ajay Ryan Walsh is a 17 year old 6’7” forward, while 16 year old Cronin is a 6’3” guard.

“This has been an extensive process, and one that we have thoroughly enjoyed with all the players. However, we had to make decisions and difficult one’s at that. We believe in this group, we have a lot of pieces that we can put together to make a cohesive unit for next summer," said Ireland U18 men’s head coach Paul Kelleher.

"We will move forward with this group, and see what happens at the next selection phase. All our staff and very much looking forward to working with this group now.”