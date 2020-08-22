Limerick's Treaty United doubly engaged on Super Saturday in Women's National League

TREATY United are doubly engaged in Women's National League action on a hectic Saturday for the club.

First up, the Treaty United senior side travel to Dublin to take on DLR Waves in the Women's National League at the UCD Bowl at 2pm.

Treaty United's scheduled fixture with Cork City at the Markets Field on Wednesday evening was postponed due to Storm Ellen.

The game has been refixed for next Tuesday night at the Markets Field, 7.30pm.

Dave Rooney's Treaty United senior side have played just one game so far, an opening weekend defeat away to high flying Peamount United in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Treaty United's U17 side kick-off their Womens National League campaign for the season with a home date against Galway WFC.

Treaty United U17s home games will be played at Ballingarry AFC this season. Kick-off time for Irene Hehir's charges will be 4pm.

Ballingarry AFC Club Secretary James Clancy, who sadly passed away recently, played a significant role in facilitating Treaty United playing their home league games this season at the venue.

Treaty U17s had their opening fixture in the new Women's National League fixture scheduled to take place last Saturday postponed due to the Coronavirus.

Treaty had been due to travel to Derdimus Park, Kilkenny for their opening Group 2 fixture against Carlow-Kilkenny on Saturday

However, it was later confirmed that the fixture was one of two in the competition which has been postponed 'due to issues surrounding COVID-19 in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly'.

Irene Hehir is joined in the Treaty United u17 management team this season by Chelsea Noonan and Mike Boyle.

Treaty United senior squad 2020

Manager: Dave Rooney

Backroom Staff: Niall Connolly (First-Team Coach), John-Paul Buckley (Goalkeeping Coach), Amy O’Reilly (Coach), Timmy O’Keefe (Physio)

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Karen Connolly, Michaela Mitchell, Medbh Ryan

Defenders: Anna Shine, Clodagh Doherty, Marie Curtin, Alannah Mitchell, Shannon Parbat, Ellen Casey, Jenna Slattery, Eve O’Sullivan, Chloe Wills, Rosie Young

Midfielders: Maggie Duncliffe, Maura Shine, Gillian Keenan, Laura Kavanagh, Tara O’Gorman, Esra Kengal, Lauren Keane

Forwards: Chloe Connolly, Aoife Horgan, Rebecca Horgan, Aoife Cronin, Cara Griffin.

Treaty United U-17 Squad

Jenna Slattery, Aoife Cronin, Laoise Browne, Ellen Casey, Brid McMaugh, Jessica McCarthy-Gilligan, Aisling Kelly, Nicole McNamara, Micheala Lawrence, Laoise O'hAodha, Emma Nolan, Áine Walsh, Emily O'Halloran, Jodie Keane, Eve O'Sullivan, Ciara Houlihan, Caoilinn Casey, Abbie Lenihan, Shauna Pearson, Eimear Carey.