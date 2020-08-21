Limerick GAA's digital match programme has all 30 team line-ups for weekend club games

Jerome O'Connell

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

LIMERICK GAA has uploaded their weekend online match programme to cover all 15 club football championship games.

With Covid-19 restrictions preventing the publication of regular match programmes and team sheets, Limerick GAA officials have now gone digital.

All senior, intermediate and junior games are covered by the digital online programme. 

Click here for all football team line-ups