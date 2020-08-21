Good news for Limerick club as activity resumes following Covid-19 scare

LIMERICK city soccer club Geraldines AFC confirmed this Friday that a test for a suspected case of COVID-19 within the club has returned as negative.

As a result, club activity at the 'Dines will resume, today, Friday.

Geraldines confirmed on Wednesday evening that due to 'the notification of a suspected case of COVID-19 and awaiting confirmation from the results of a test, the committee of Geraldines AFC after consulting with the LDMC have decided as a precautionary measure to suspend all club activities until the results are known.'

However, there was good news for the club this Friday with confirmation that the test for Covid-19 had come back negative.

In a statement issued this Friday, Geraldines said: "As a club who puts its players, officials and supporters first we feel we acted in appropriate manner by carrying out the necessary precautionary measures.

"All club activity can resume as of today Friday 21st August.

"We would like to thank the LDMC for their guidance, and all involved in the club for their understanding.

"We continue to encourage the public to adhere to all HSE guidelines and for more information please visit: https://www2.hse.ie/ coronavirus/"