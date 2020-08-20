Limerick city soccer club suspends activities over suspected Covid-19 case

A LIMERICK city soccer club has confirmed that it has suspended all activities due to a suspected case of Covid-19.

Geraldines AFC, in a statement, said that due to 'the notification of a suspected case of COVID-19 and awaiting confirmation from the results of a test, the committee of Geraldines AFC after consulting with the LDMC have decided as a precautionary measure to suspend all club activities until the results are known.

The statement from Geraldines continued: "The individual in question is associated with an adult group and was involved in some club activities, was showing no symptoms and has since become unwell.

"The use of club grounds and activities are strictly prohibited. We will keep you updated on any further developments.

"If you have any concerns please contact club COVID-19 officer.

"We continue to encourage the public to adhere to all HSE guidelines and for more information please visit: https://www2.hse.ie/coronavirus/