Back-to-back Limerick U21 titles for Doon after thrilling final victory over Patrickswell

DOON are once again Limerick Premier U21 hurling champions.

The east Limerick men collected their sixth ever crown and secured back-to-back wins for the first time since 1966-67 with a thrilling 0-18 to 0-17 final win over Patrickswell.

In a thrilling final decide closed doors in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, the sides were level on 10 occasions.

The game was 0-16 each when Jack Downey and Adam English hit late points for Doon to retain their title.

Patrickswell were chasing a first U21 title since 1997 hit a late free to leave just a point between the teams but couldn't force extra time.

The game was tied at 0-11 each at half time - the seventh time they were level.

The sides were also level, 0-6 each, at the first half water break.

The Well had the game's opening two scores but all could have been different but for a fine Cillian O'Reilly save to deny Jack Ryan a second minute goal with a low drive.

Patrickswell had John Kirby among the early points.

The sides were tied 0-3 each on six minutes with Eddie Stokes, Bob Purcell and Cian O'Donovan with neat points for Doon.

When Jack Ryan continued their run of scores from play, the east Limerick men were ahead for the first time with seven minutes lapsed.

Josh Considine was prominent in the opening minutes and got a point for his work.

Three Ryan frees in a row edged Doon 0-6 to 0-4 clear but Kirby and a third Gillane free left it 0-6 each.

A second point for Purcell restored the two point lead for the champions as the game entered the final 10-minutes before the interval.

Three in a row for Patrickswell wrestled back the lead with Gillane adding a point from play to four pointed frees and Considine joining Kirby with two from play.

Gavin Carey and John Kirby had Patrickswell points in the exchanges before the break but Cian O'Donovan and a sixth point for Ryan ended they were level at half time - 0-11 each.

Within four minutes of the restart this final had it's first three point lead - Ryan (free), Dubhan O'Grady and O'Donovan pointing for a 0-14 to 0-11 Doon lead.

Back came the men in blue and gold and points from Patrick Kirby and Gillane (free) left it a one point game with 10-minutes lapsed.

When Gillane pointed another free, the game was level once more on the second half water break - Doon now 12-minutes without a score.

On 23-minutes Patrickswell hit the front again - their first time in the second half. At 0-15 to 0-14, it was now four in a row for The Well with Doon up to six wides in the half.

Twenty one minutes with a score from the east Limerick men was ended by sub Jack Downey to again tie up the final.

Almost instantly up the field went Patrickswell and John Kirby fired over his fourth point from play to retake the lead inside the final five minutes.

It was Jack Ryan that levelled at 0-16 each before the late scores.

