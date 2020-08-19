Behind closed door guidelines allow just 40 people per club for Limerick GAA games

EACH club will get 40 tickets for 'behind closed doors' games across Limerick GAA club championship games.

Confirmation of the new guidelines came from Croke Park this Wednesday in light of the new government Covid-19 restrictions of Tuesday evening.

Each team taking part will be given an allocation of 40 people to attend to include players, management, medical personal and club officials - therefore no supporters tickets.

The GAA have also confirmed that the 80 team personnel (40 per team) is in addition to essential matchday personnel such as match officials (referees, linesmen, umpires), media and event officials (stewards etc.)

"While we await further clarification on the issue of parents attending juvenile games we suggest that one parent or guardian may attend a game where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child," said the GAA correspondance.

"Cul Camps and team training should continue for the moment on the basis of no more than 15 people (including coaches) in a designated area of the field."