Limerick vet appointed as a board member of Irish Greyhound Board

LIMERICK based vet Elizabeth Gray has been appointed as a board member of Bord na gCon (Irish Greyhound Board).

Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Dara Calleary has announced the appointment of Pat Flanagan and Elizabeth Gray as new board members – effective for a three-year period.

Elizabeth Gray is a graduate from the School of Veterinary Medicine, UCD, and having completed an internship in an animal speciality hospital in Ontario, Canada, has worked in small animal practice in the UK, Dublin and is now the Head Vet in Rockall Vets in Limerick.

Pat is a qualified vet and during his career with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine worked in the areas of animal health and welfare, disease eradication, animal medicines, audit and investigations.

“Elizabeth and Pat bring a wealth of experience in the area of animal care and welfare which is a key priority for the Board. I have no doubt that their combined knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset to the Board as we seek to implement our care and welfare programmes across the entire industry. I wish Pat and Elizabeth a successful tenure as Board members,” said Frank Nyhan, Chairman of the Irish Greyhound Boasd.