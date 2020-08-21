Hurling stars help to launch Club Limerick Golf Classic

LIMERICK All-Ireland winning hurlers Gearoid Hegarty and Barry Nash were on hand to officially launch the Club Limerick Golf Classic this week

The 10th anniversary golf event will take place next Thursday and Friday August 27-28, following HSE and government guidelines at the Castletroy Golf Club.

Along with Hegarty and Nash, attending the launch were Sean Scanlan Chairperson Club Limerick, Pat O'Sullivan President Castletroy Golf Club, Frank Hogan Frank Hogan Motors Limerick, Brian McNamara Captain Castletroy Golf Club, Mike O'Riordan Limerick GAA Secretary and Aoife Kenny Assistant Pro Castletroy Golf Club.

At the launch Sean Scanlan, Chairperson Club Limerick, announced Frank Hogan Motors on the Dublin Road as the main sponsor for this years event.

"Time Sheets for the event are filling up quickly and we are hoping to have over sixty team taking part over the two days, we still have some tee times available, so contact us on info.clublimerick@gaa.ie or call 087-7639436," explained Scanlan.

"Your support would be very much appreciated."

For further information contact Siobhan Scanlon on info.clublimerick@gaa.ie