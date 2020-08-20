Opinion: I applaud Limerick GAA clubs who put their community first - Jerome O'Connell

OVER an eight day period five different Limerick GAA clubs have found themselves making public statements regarding Covid-19 and the suspension of club activities.

One line jumped out at me: “This was not a decision made lightly but one that is in the best interest of all involved in our community.”

Rewind back to last March when sport was first put on hold as the Coronavirus took hold across Ireland.

The GAA were among the first to put their hand up – Limerick County Board among the first to offer the HSE use of facilities like the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Club-by-club each stepped forward, to help across their community with the delivering of goods to those house bound among the most common function that helped greatly.

Competitive GAA action is now back five weeks and to-date in Limerick there is no confirmed case of a Covid-19 transmission while taking part in GAA activity.

Yet, the GAA and especially the local clubs continue to lead.

Two of the five clubs that have suspended activity have a positive Covid-19 test within their club.

But others don’t.

Yet they have made public their intention to close their gates for a period of time.

Why?

“In the best interest of the community.”

I say, well done.

It’s not an easy decision to make I’m sure, but putting the local community ahead of winning matches is a far greater prize right now.

These are uncertain times and perhaps the last week across Limerick GAA is a necessary reminder to us all that we need to redouble our efforts with regard to Covid-19 guidelines.

Club officials could have buried their heads in the and but they are leading the way.

Now personal responsibility of players and others across all clubs in Limerick, must follow to ensure the focus of all in the GAA can remain between the white lines and not on the latest Covid-19 test result.