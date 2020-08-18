Sports fixtures to be played behind-closed-doors under new Covid-19 measures

Colm Kinsella

Colm Kinsella

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

New Covid-19 measures for sport have been announced this Tuesday evening

ALL sports events and matches will now be behind closed doors until September 13, under new Covid-19 recommendations and measures announced this Tuesday.

Up until now a maximum of 200 people were permitted to go to outdoor sporting events.

This number included players, team management and match officials.

