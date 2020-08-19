Novel Limerick U21 hurling final meeting of Doon and Patrickswell

FOR the first time since 2005 neither Kilmallock or Na Piarsaigh play in the Limerick Premier U21 hurling championship final.

This Wednesday (August 19) Doon meet Patrickswell in the Mint Catering sponsored final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm - the game will be behind closed doors in accordance with new government Covid-19 guidelines.

Holders Doon chase their sixth ever crown and to add to their previous back-to-back wins of 1966-67.

Patrickswell are nine time champions but have not reigned supreme at U21 level since 1997!

Over six months ago, these sides met in round one of this championship – Doon 1-18 to 1-9 winners in Staker Wallace GAA grounds on February 4.

Since the return to action after the Covid-19 ensured break, Patrickswell have beaten Ahane and Mungret in the knockout stages, while Doon overcame a depleted Garryspillane.

Three yeas ago at minor level, Doon lost at the semi final stage to eventual champions Garryspillane, while Patrickswell won just one of seven group games.

Managed by Damien Gillane with Natal O’Grady as coach, The Well have a team that includes two members of John Kiely’s Limerick senior panel – Josh Considine and Jason Gillane. That duo along with Paudie Maher, Patrick Kirby and Cian Fitzgerald have all played in the Limerick SHC in recent weeks. Others key to the men in blue and gold will be Calvin Carroll, John Kirby and Adam Carrig.

Doon, managed by Paddy Coleman have used four U21s in their run to the Limerick SHC quarter finals – Mikey O’Brien, Chris Thomas, Jack Ryan and Cian O’Donovan. Those in red and white will also look to Dubhan O’Grady, Bob Purcell, Eddie Stokes and Adam English.

All the players above lined out just over 10 days ago when these sides met in the Limerick SHC – Patrickswell just snatching a late draw. If the sides finish level in this U21 final, extra time will follow and if still level, penalties will decide the destination of the trophy.

Back in March 2019, Doon were crowned Limerick U-21 hurling champions for the first time since 2005. The east Limerick men ended a run of four successive final defeats with a 2-10 to 1-11 final win over Na Piarsaigh in the LIT Gaelic Grounds – just three of that starting team are no longer eligible.

Last year Patickswell were beaten in the U21 semi final by Na Piarsaigh.

While this fixture is the first Patrickswell final appearance since successive final defeats in 2013 and 2014, Doon appear in a sixth straight final this Wednesday evening.

DOON PANEL: Daire Ryan, Cormac Ryan, Paraic Ryan, Sean Maher, Chris Thomas, Mikey O’Brien, Jerry O’Brien, Dubhan O’Grady, Chris Berkery, Eddie Stokes, Bob Purcell, Cian O’Donavan, Adam Englush, Jack Ryan, Adam Crowe, Ivan O’Dwyer, Jack Downey, Jack Morrissey, Nicky Roche, Jack O’Dwyer, Liam O’Dwyer, Ciaran Bourke.

PATRICKSWELL PANEL: Cillian O’Reilly, Shane Hannon, Adam Carrig, Joacham McGrath, Paudie Maher, Cian Fitzgerald, Cian Enright, Josh Considine, Eoin Harmon, Calvin Carroll, Jason Gillane, Patrick Kirby, Eoin Carroll, Gavin Carey, John Kirby, Nathan Conway, Clive Kirby, Daniel Feasy, Cian O’Gorman, Josh Carey, Sam McNamara, Patrick Kiely, Tadgh Hannon, Sean Fitzgerald, Jake Carey, Dara Nash, Eoin Duffy, Eoin Maher.