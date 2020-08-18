Good news for one Limerick GAA club with a return to action after all-clear for Covid-19
CAPPAMORE GAA club has resumed full club activities after a temporary suspension due to Covid-19 fears.
On Monday afternoon the east Limerick club confirmed that all club games and training was cancelled but just less than 24-hours later, Cappamore are back in action after some good news.
"Cappamore GAA Club are delighted to announce the conformation of a negative test result in the suspected case of Covid-19," said the club communication.
"Cappamore GAA club would like to thank all of our members and other clubs effected for their understanding, patience and co-operation," said the statement on their social media channels.
"Following the precautionary measures taken by the club, we can now resume full club activities."
The statement concluded: "All members are encouraged to continue to adhere to HSE Covid-19 guidelines".
At present, Ahane and St Kierans both have suspended club activity - neither have a confirmed case.
There are confirmed Covid-19 positive test results within the playing ranks of Claughaun and St Patricks - both also have currently suspended their club activities. Although in both cases the transmission is not understood to have occurred while on GAA duty.
